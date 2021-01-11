After stunning images of people enjoying the winter weather, some areas have seen sledgers leave their mark behind.
Images have captured debris left behind after people swarmed to Queen's Park in Glasgow's South Side.
Residents have now been left angered at irresponsible park users who didn't take their broken sledges home with them.
One resident describes it as an "appalling state of Queen’s Park after a few days of snow."
She said families arrived with their brand new plastic sledges or improvised sledges and had a fun day out.
It seems that practically every sledge broke pretty quickly. So what did people do ?
It seems that those people who piled them up anywhere they saw another one, were the “tidy” ones. There are sledge graveyards like this all over the park."
The resident added that others left sledges lying on the ground where they stopped.
She added: "The north side of the park is littered with them. I even saw a fridge door that had been used for sledging - it had been abandoned at the bottom of the slope.
"This is not a problem of the council failing in their duty to pick up litter. Squads cannot keep up with the volume of rubbish being left daily.
"This is a massive and shocking failure by the people of Glasgow to think about the ability of other people to enjoy the park and the environment."
Figure skaters and ice hockey enthusiasts are among those who enjoyed in the icy pond the past few days.
