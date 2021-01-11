Neil Lennon has been forced to self-isolate after Celtic's positive coronavirus case.

The Hoops boss is one of 16 in the Parkhead camp who will miss tonight's Premiership match against Hibs.

Celts had confirmed one player tested positive but all others and staff members were negative after being checked following their return to Scotland from a controversial training camp in Dubai on Friday.

However, boss Lennon, assistant John Kennedy and 13 first-team players have been deemed to be close contacts of the infected player – revealed to be French defender Christopher Jullien – and will also go into self-isolation which leaves the club left to cobble together a team for the visit of Hibs.

Lennon earlier this week defended the training camp saying: “We are sure the camp will be really important for us. It is the same format as previous years, obviously with one significant difference being the protocols in place for COVID, but we hope that we get the same lift from it and can go on another great run in the New Year as we did last season, that’s our real focus just now.

“As the club said yesterday, the camp was arranged some time ago, with the full consultation of the footballing authorities and given approval by the Scottish Government. Of course, we understand that we are in very unique and difficult times and there are now even tougher restrictions in place at home, but the camp is risk assessed and arranged in conjunction with Scottish football’s Joint Response Group.

“We have put in place all the appropriate protocols and we have undertaken the camp as we see the sporting benefits from it and hope it can do for us what it has done in the past.

“From the first day of camp yesterday and into today, the boys have been working tremendously hard as we always do on a camp which has served us so well over recent seasons. And that will be the format for the rest of the week, very tough, but productive and important sessions to get us ready for the second half of the season.”