One further person has died from Covid-19 in Scotland.
The figure was confirmed by First Minister Nicola Sturgeon at her daily briefing on Monday, as the country's death toll was pushed to 4,969.
In the last 24 hours, 1,782 Scots have tested positive for the virus, meaning the total number since the beginning of the pandemic now sits at 151,548.
As of yesterday, 163,377 people in Scotland have received their first dose of either the Pfizer of Oxford/AstraZeneca.
As of midnight last night, 1,664 people were in hospital, and there are currently 126 people in intensive care.
Of today's new cases, Greater Glasgow and Clyde saw the highest number, recording 595 new cases.
There were 307 in Lanarkshire.
