Scotland could see heavy snow in the coming days amid a four-day stretch of wintry weather.

Forecasters at the Met Office have issued four yellow weather alerts and are warning of ice and snow.

They say there is a chance of a "period of heavy snow" across areas including Glasgow, Edinburgh, Aberdeen and central Scotland.

There could be as much as 30cm of snow in some areas.

Monday evening will see an ice warning across all of Scotland, which will last until 11am on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, much of Scotland will be under a yellow weather warning for snow, lasting from 5am until 9pm on Thursday.

A statement from forecasters reads: "An area of rain pushing north-eastwards is expected to increasingly fall as snow, at least for a time, as it encounters colder air across Scotland and parts of northern England.

"Heavier snowfall is more likely above 150 m, where 5-15 cm of snow may accumulate, and possibly as much as 30 cm of snow in a few locations.

"At lower levels 2-5 cm may accumulate but there remains a possibility that milder air makes more inroads, with the snow turning back to rain more widely, in this case snowfall would largely be restricted to the highest ground.

"A brief period of freezing rain, which would bring areas of ice, is possible in the western, especially south-western, part of the warning area on Wednesday morning."

Regions and local authorities affected:

Central, Tayside & Fife

Angus

Clackmannanshire

Falkirk

Fife

Perth and Kinross

Stirling

Grampian

Aberdeen

Aberdeenshire

Moray

Highlands & Eilean Siar

Highland

SW Scotland, Lothian Borders

Dumfries and Galloway

East Lothian

Edinburgh

Midlothian Council

Scottish Borders

West Lothian

Strathclyde

Argyll and Bute

East Ayrshire

East Dunbartonshire

East Renfrewshire

Glasgow

Inverclyde

North Ayrshire

North Lanarkshire

Renfrewshire

South Lanarkshire

West Dunbartonshire