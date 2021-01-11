Scotland could see heavy snow in the coming days amid a four-day stretch of wintry weather.
Forecasters at the Met Office have issued four yellow weather alerts and are warning of ice and snow.
They say there is a chance of a "period of heavy snow" across areas including Glasgow, Edinburgh, Aberdeen and central Scotland.
There could be as much as 30cm of snow in some areas.
Monday evening will see an ice warning across all of Scotland, which will last until 11am on Tuesday.
On Wednesday, much of Scotland will be under a yellow weather warning for snow, lasting from 5am until 9pm on Thursday.
A statement from forecasters reads: "An area of rain pushing north-eastwards is expected to increasingly fall as snow, at least for a time, as it encounters colder air across Scotland and parts of northern England.
"Heavier snowfall is more likely above 150 m, where 5-15 cm of snow may accumulate, and possibly as much as 30 cm of snow in a few locations.
"At lower levels 2-5 cm may accumulate but there remains a possibility that milder air makes more inroads, with the snow turning back to rain more widely, in this case snowfall would largely be restricted to the highest ground.
"A brief period of freezing rain, which would bring areas of ice, is possible in the western, especially south-western, part of the warning area on Wednesday morning."
Regions and local authorities affected:
Central, Tayside & Fife
Angus
Clackmannanshire
Falkirk
Fife
Perth and Kinross
Stirling
Grampian
Aberdeen
Aberdeenshire
Moray
Highlands & Eilean Siar
Highland
SW Scotland, Lothian Borders
Dumfries and Galloway
East Lothian
Edinburgh
Midlothian Council
Scottish Borders
West Lothian
Strathclyde
Argyll and Bute
East Ayrshire
East Dunbartonshire
East Renfrewshire
Glasgow
Inverclyde
North Ayrshire
North Lanarkshire
Renfrewshire
South Lanarkshire
West Dunbartonshire
