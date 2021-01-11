SCOTS should not be meeting outside to have coffees on park benches, Scotland's Chief Medical Officer has said.

Dr Gregor Smith said such behaviour was only putting people at risk.

It came after First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said people should not be going on "day trips" to the beach or a park.

Scots have been told to stay at home as much as possible, and to only leave for essential purposes such as work, shopping or exercise.

Speaking during the Scottish Government's coronavirus briefing, Ms Sturgeon said: "When we mean go out for essential exercise, that's what we mean – to get exercise to get some fresh air.

"We've not put limits on that like we did in the first lockdown.

"What we don't mean by essential exercise is going for a day trip with other people to the beach or to a park.

"I know that sounds harsh but it is really important right now that all of us stay at home as much as we possibly can.

"And when you are outdoors for essential exercise, if you are mixing with another household it must be a maximum of two people from two households.

"It's really important that we stop this virus transmitting as much as possible."

Mr Smith later added: "Go outside to take exercise. It's important that we're still participating in physical activities. It's good for us both physically and mentally.

"But don't be going outside to meet each other, have a cup of coffee, sit down on park benches, things like that.

"You're only putting yourself at risk and the other person at risk as well.

"As the First Minister has outlined, there is the ability to be able to participate in that physical activity outside with one other person from one other household.

"But I certainly wouldn't be recommending to anyone that they go beyond that.

"I think anyone who's contemplating that really has to question whether that's an essential form of activity or not."