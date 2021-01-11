The R&A has said they have had "no plans" to stage any championship at Turnberry.

That means the Trump-owned golf course will no longer be able to host the Open Championships, following the golf governing body's announcement.

It comes after an announcement from the PGA of America that Trump National in Bedminster has been stripped of next year’s US PGA Championship, amid concerns using the course would be “detrimental” to their brand.

The R&A has now announced that they are resolute not to return until they are convinced that the focus will be on the championship, the players and the course itself.

The resort, in Ayr, South Ayrshire, was bought by Donald Trump in 2014, two years before he was elected.

The Turnberry resort hosted Open Championships as recently as 2009.

But in 2015 the R&A vetoed the possibility of another competition being held there following racist remarks made by Trump.

It renewed that commitment following scenes of violence in Washington D.C incited by Trump last week.

Martin Slumbers, chief executive of The R&A said: “We had no plans to stage any of our championships at Turnberry and will not do so in the foreseeable future.

"We will not return until we are convinced that the focus will be on the championship, the players and the course itself and we do not believe that is achievable in the current circumstances.”

The PGA of America earlier announced that it had voted to move one of golf’s four major championships away from the course in New Jersey, less then a week after supporters of the US President staged a riot at the US Capitol.

Jim Richerson, the PGA of America president, did not explicitly reference events in Washington DC in a statement announcing the move.

He said: “It has become clear that conducting the PGA Championship at Trump Bedminster would be detrimental to the PGA of America brand, it would put at risk the PGA’s ability to deliver our many programmes and sustain the longevity of our mission.

“Our board has thus made the decision to exercise our right to terminate the contract to hold the 2022 PGA Championship at Trump Bedminster.”

In response to the announcement from the PGA, the Trump Organisation said in a statement: “We have had a beautiful partnership with the PGA of America and are incredibly disappointed with their decision.

“This is a breach of a binding contract and they have no right to terminate the agreement.

“As an organisation we have invested many, many millions of dollars in the 2022 PGA Championship at Trump National Golf Club, Bedminster.”

It is the second time in six years the PGA has moved an event away from a course owned by Donald Trump.

The 2015 Grand Slam of Golf was due to be held at the Trump National in Los Angeles but was cancelled after Mr Trump, then a candidate, made controversial remarks about Mexican immigrants.

Meanwhile, Turnberry has not been selected to stage the Open Championship since it was purchased by Trump in 2014. Host venues have been chosen up to 2024.

The Ayrshire course last held the Open in 2009, when Stewart Cink defeated Tom Watson in a play-off.

Slumbers previously said he believed President Trump had been “good for golf” in terms of the renovation of a number of his courses and that he would accept an invite to play golf with him, as the likes of Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy have done.

In February last year, Slumbers said infrastructure was “one of the key issues we need to solve at Turnberry”, adding: “I am sure it will stage an Open there in the not-too-distant future.”