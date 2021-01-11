NICOLA Sturgeon’s top official has comprehensively rejected a Scottish Tory demand to remove an anti-Brexit video from Scottish Government social media.

Permanent Secretary Leslie Evans also refused to apologise for the short film, which was branded taxpayer-funded “SNP propaganda”.

The video, posted on December 31 as the UK prepared to start a new trading relationsghip with Europe, highlighted the downsides of Brexit and the changed trade regime and argued Scotland should be independent and rejoin the EU.

But after an in-house ethics review, Ms Evans and her officials concluded there had been no breach of the civil service code on neutrality.

She told Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross bluntly: “I can see nothing to support your suggestion that official resources have been used for party political purposes.”

It followed Mr Ross writing to Ms Evans and the UK Cabinet Secretary Simon Case about the material.

He suggested Scottish officials may have broken the civil service code on political neutrality by promoting the video.

He highlighted a section of the code saying officials must not “act in a way that is determined by party political considerations, or use official resources for party political purposes".

He told Ms Evans: “As Permanent Secretary, I would urge you to publish an immediate apology from the Scottish Government and request the removal of the posts.

“Furthermore, Scottish taxpayers deserve an explanation around the authorisation of the social media content as well as the overall costs incurred.

“In order to reinstate trust in the Civil Service in Scotland, I would request you formally launch an investigation into this matter.

“The public rightly expect the highest standards from civil servants and strict levels of impartiality yet it is clear the lines between the Scottish Government and Scottish National Party have been blurred to the point that action must be taken.”

READ MORE: Tories demand apology for Scottish Government 'propaganda' video about UK-EU trade deal

Ms Evans pointed out civil servants are required to help ministers deliver their political agendas.

In her reply, she said: “You have suggested this activity breaches the Civil Service Code.

“I requested a corporate review of this material by the senior officials responsible for Information and Ethics and have also considered it myself

“I must clarify that these communications were issued on behalf of Scottish Government Ministers – they do not purport to be a statement on behalf of the civil service.

“Each of the points made in the video, and in the accompanying press release and social media postings, represent Scottish Government Ministers’ consistent policy position both regarding the impact on Scotland of the UK’s departure from the EU and the question of independence.

“Indeed, the narrative directly quotes last year’s Programme for Government and other Scottish Government publications.

“As such the material does not include any party political commentary.”

Scottish Government Permanent Secretary Leslie Evans

Ms Evans went on: “As you know, as part of the UK Civil Service we support the duly elected Government of the day, including taking forward its policies and programmes and the communication of these policies to the people of Scotland.

“Having given careful consideration to the points you have raised I am content that the civil service has acted entirely in keeping with this role and the obligations of the Civil Service Code.

“I am clear that the purpose of the communication was governmental and not party political. And I can see nothing to sup port your suggestion that official resources have been used for party political purposes.

“On that basis, I have therefore concluded that no breach of the Civil Service Code has occurred. However, I am grateful for your bringing this issue to my attention.

“I remain alert to – and welcome scrutiny of - the role and function of the Civil Service in the conduct of SG [Scottish Government] business.

“I’m copying this letter to Simon Case, Cabinet Secretary and Head of the Civil Service.”

READ MORE: Alex Salmond accuses Nicola Sturgeon of giving 'untrue' evidence to Holyrood inquiry

Mr Ross said: “I am disappointed with this unsatisfactory response from the permanent secretary.

“This video was brazen SNP propaganda paid for by taxpayers and pushed on the public through official Scottish Government channels.

“It makes a mockery of political neutrality and no-one, no matter their political views, can feel comfortable with a civil service peddling party political propaganda.

“Between this ridiculous video and John Swinney’s latest comments on an independence referendum being ‘essential’, the SNP have clearly lost all sense of priority at this crucial stage in the pandemic.”

When Boris Johnson signed the UK-EU deal on Christmas Eve, his official UK Prime Minister Twitter account hailed it as “great news for British families and businesses”.

It added: “We can now take full advantage of the fantastic opportunities available to us as an independent trading nation, striking trade deals with other partners around the world.”

Tory Scottish Secretary Alister Jack later issued an official statement, through his officials, calling the trade deal “good news for Scotland” that pointed to an “exciting future”.