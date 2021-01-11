Users are still having difficulty accessing Microsoft Teams on the day pupils across Scotland moved to remote learning.

The problems - which means access for many to vital teaching materials will have been affected for nearly the entire day - come after many parents, pupils and schools said the platform was running slowly or crashing.

Children and families are relying on the technology to continue learning activity now that schools have shut for most until February 1.

A review of arrangements is due on January 18.

In an update just before 3pm on Monday afternoon, Glow said: "We understand some of our users continue to experience issues with the Microsoft Teams service.

"We can confirm that the Glow team continue to work closely with the Senior Microsoft Account team on the issues being experienced.

"We are confident that the relevant technical teams are fully engaged and we hope to be able to provide an update as information becomes available. Please check back for any further updates."

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said: "This is not an issue that is unique to Scotland or indeed unique to schools, but I understand Microsoft is currently working to address it."

A Microsoft Teams spokeswoman said: “Our engineers are working to resolve difficulties accessing Microsoft Teams that some customers are experiencing.” 