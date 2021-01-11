Users are still having difficulty accessing Microsoft Teams on the day pupils across Scotland moved to remote learning.
The problems - which means access for many to vital teaching materials will have been affected for nearly the entire day - come after many parents, pupils and schools said the platform was running slowly or crashing.
Microsoft are experiencing issues with the Teams service across the UK this morning. This is not exclusive to the Glow platform and we are in contact with Microsoft to ensure these issues are resolved asap. Please see our service status page for updates: https://t.co/EVRnFphpzp pic.twitter.com/Vb0FQ0LopT— Glow Scot (@GlowScot) January 11, 2021
Children and families are relying on the technology to continue learning activity now that schools have shut for most until February 1.
A review of arrangements is due on January 18.
In an update just before 3pm on Monday afternoon, Glow said: "We understand some of our users continue to experience issues with the Microsoft Teams service.
"We can confirm that the Glow team continue to work closely with the Senior Microsoft Account team on the issues being experienced.
"We are confident that the relevant technical teams are fully engaged and we hope to be able to provide an update as information becomes available. Please check back for any further updates."
- READ MORE: Schools 'not ready for online learning'
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said: "This is not an issue that is unique to Scotland or indeed unique to schools, but I understand Microsoft is currently working to address it."
A Microsoft Teams spokeswoman said: “Our engineers are working to resolve difficulties accessing Microsoft Teams that some customers are experiencing.”
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.