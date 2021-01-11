Human remains on an Orkney beach discovered last month have been identified as those of a missing Inverness man, police confirmed.
John Mackay, 51, went missing at the beginning of November.
Police and the coastguard cordoned off the beach when they were called out to the Dingieshowe area in Orkney after remains were discovered.
Police Scotland have now confirmed they were that of Mr Mackay.
Mr Mackay's family has been informed and a full report has been sent to the procurator fiscal.
A statement issued by Police Scotland read: "Police Scotland can confirm human remains discovered on the beach at Dingieshowe, Orkney, on Monday, 14 December, 2020, are that of John Mackay.
"The 51-year-old was was reported missing from the Inverness area on Sunday, 8 November, 2020.
"His family have been informed and a full report has been sent to the Procurator Fiscal."
