The first Burns Big Night In - a digital celebration of Robert Burns - is to be held online and broadcast from the Ayrshire cottage where he was born.

DJ and presenter Edith Bowman is to host the even taking place on Saturday January 23 at 7pm - which aims to encourage people across Scotland and the world to enjoy music, song, poetry and whisky as part of the annual occasion.

Funds raised by the event will help ensure the National Trust for Scotland properties, including Burns Cottage in Alloway, are safeguarded for future generations.

Bowman said: “Burns Night has always been a significant date for me but even more so when living south of the border.

“Hearing a verse from Tam O’Shanter or a Toast to the Lassies makes me feel warm and nostalgic and proud to be Scottish.

“I jumped at the chance to host the National Trust for Scotland’s Burns Big Night In.

“The charity does such important work caring for Burns Cottage and many artefacts from his life and that’s why I’d urge everyone to buy a ticket for this fabulous virtual event.

“Not only will they be entertained by some of Scotland’s finest talent, but they’ll also have the opportunity to protect Burns’ legacy for generations to come.”

Burns was born in the thatched cottage on January 25, 1759.

Among highlights announced for the celebration of the Bard so far are poets Iona Lee and Len Pennie, musicians Talisk, a cocktail masterclass from The Glenlivet, and comedian Janey Godley.

Tickets for one household cost £18.

Chris Waddell, learning manager at the Robert Burns Birthplace Museum, is also looking forward to being part of the event.

He said: “Robert Burns is loved across the world and, normally, thousands of people flock to his birthplace in Alloway to visit.

“This year we’ve only been able to welcome a few visitors, and that’s why the Burns Big Night In is so important.

“It allows us to share his work with as wide an audience as possible.

“Burns was so far ahead of his time and he inspired generations of writers and creators across the world.

“People loved and continue to love him because he was the original humanitarian and a man of the people.

“His work continues to touch us daily and thanks to work of the National Trust for Scotland we are able to keep his legacy alive, ensuring that future generations can continue to be energised by his work.”

How the evening works

How much are tickets?

£18 per household.

Where the stream will be played?

On the website (link below). A link will be sent out 24 hours before the event starts.

Can I watch at a later date?

Yes, all ticket holders will access to the recording via the link provided for up to one week after the live event.

Can I buy a ticket for a friend / other household?

Yes. You will be able to forward on the viewing link (and password) to anyone you buy a ticket for. Alternatively, you can put through their booking separately and add their email address for them to receive the details direct.

Will we be able to pause the broadcast while during transmission?

No.

Do households need more than one ticket to gain access?

No, one ticket = one household.

To find out more, go to https://burnsbignightin.org/.