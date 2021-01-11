Four people have been arrested after protesters clashed with police as they demonstrated against coronavirus lockdown measures.
A small crowd gathered at Holyrood at around 12pm on Monday to take part in the Scotland Against Lockdown event.
In a statement, a Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We can confirm that four people were arrested and charged in connection with alleged breaches of coronavirus regulations at a planned demonstration at the Scottish Parliament today.
“All are due to appear in Edinburgh Sheriff Court in due course.
“One other person was charged with police obstruction and will be the subject of a report to the Procurator Fiscal.
“Two other people were given fixed penalty notices for breaching coronavirus regulations.”
Superintendent David Robertson, from Edinburgh Police Division, said: “The Scottish Government regulations are clear that no marches or parades are allowed due to the restrictions in place.
“Officers were on hand to engage with those who wanted to take part, explain the restrictions and used enforcement as a last resort where it was required.”
