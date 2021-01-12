Scotland could be set for a tightening of coronavirus restrictions today.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon will announce any changes to the current rules in place this afternoon.

She previously warned that ministers are looking at the possibility of bringing in restrictions on click-and-collect retail, as well as takeaway services provided by food outlets.

Cabinet will meet this morning to discuss the situation across the country so far, and said they would be looking at click and collect and takeaway services.

"I'm not trying to shy away from saying, because I said it last week, the kind of issues we will be looking at," she said at her briefing on Monday.

"Do we have to tighten up to reduce the number of people that are moving around any further? I talked last week about perhaps reducing click and collect, essential retail only, to maybe looking at further restrictions on takeaways.”

"We've not reached decisions on these things yet, but these are the kinds of things we'll be considering at our meeting tomorrow and then I'll set out any decisions that we reach in the normal way."

Scotland recorded 1782 new cases of coronavirus on Monday, with one further death.

The majority of cases were in Greater Glasgow and Clyde, which saw 595 new infections. 307 were in Lanarkshire, 194 in Lothian, and 144 in Ayrshire and Arran.

On Friday, deputy first minister John Swinney said he could not rule out making further changes to current lockdown restrictions - and that the rules currently in place could be extended.

He said there is "every likelihood" of stricter rules if "human interaction" is not reduced.

He made the comments while giving evidence to Holyrood's Covid-19 Committee.