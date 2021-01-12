Two men have been arrested and charged in connection with anti-social behaviour near Ibrox stadium earlier this month.
Police confirmed on Tuesday that a 26-year-old man and a 22-year-old man have been arrested and charged in connection with anti-social behaviour and the misuse of fireworks and flares.
Fireworks and flares were set off outside Ibrox stadium on January 2 after Rangers' win against Celtic.
Officers confirmed a third man, aged 24, has also been arrested and charged in connection with making sectarian comments.
They say enquiries are continuing to identify anyone else who may have been involved in the incident.
A Police Scotland spokesman said: “A 26-year-old man and a 22-year-old man have been arrested and charged in connection with anti-social behaviour and the misuse of fireworks and flares outside Ibrox stadium on Saturday, January 2.
“A 24-year-old man has also been arrested and charged in connection with making sectarian comments. Enquiries are continuing to identify others involved.
“The men are due to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court at a later date.
"A full report has been forwarded to the Procurator Fiscal.”
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.