Scotland has recorded 54 further coronavirus deaths.

Nicola Sturgeon announced the figure at her daily Covid-19 briefing on Tuesday, and confirmed the death toll in Scotland now sits at 5023.

In the last 24 hours, 1,717 people have tested positive for the virus, marking 12% of those newly tested.

Of the new cases, 607 were in Greater Glasgow and Clyde, 280 in Lanarkshire and 214 in Lothian.

As of midnight last night, 1717 were in hospital, with 133 in intensive care.

