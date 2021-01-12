A man has been caught by police travelling across the border to get a takeaway burger with a friend.

Police in Cumbria revealed that the unnamed Scot drove to Carlisle to pick up a friend, and the pair made their way to Southwaite services for a Burger King.

It is one of more than 550 cases where Cumbria officers engaged with people regarding possible breaches of national lockdown restrictions over two days, with a total of 68 Fixed Penalty Notices issued as a result.

The force revealed that people from across the UK headed to Cumbria, with some coming from Northamptonshire, Liverpool, Yorkshire and Scotland.

Cumbria Constabulary's assistant chief constable Andrew Slattery said: “It remains the case that the vast majority of people are listening, are understanding why the restrictions are important and are following.

"There remains a small minority who are seeking to either push the boundaries as far as they can or pay them no attention.

“One of the issues which we saw quite a lot of over the weekend was people from multiple households travelling together in one vehicle.

"This is obviously concerning behaviour and people need to think about the health consequences of their actions. People from different households being in a car - a compact, indoor space - obviously creates a high risk of spreading the virus.

“Police and our partners continue to urge people to remember why these national lockdown restrictions have been put in place by the Government.

“Infections are running at very high levels and hospital admissions, both nationally but also here in Cumbria, are rising and causing a great deal of concern.

"We need people to stay home as much as possible in order to restrict the spread of the virus, protect the NHS and save lives."