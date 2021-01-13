IT is regrettable to hear that the R&A will not stage the Open Championship at Turnberry for the foreseeable future ("R&A rules out Turnberry for Open under Trump", Herald Sport, January 12). Turnberry is a magnificent golf course and has previously been a tough challenge for the world’s top golfers.

Many will remember the famous "Duel in the Sun" of 1977 between Jack Nicklaus and Tom Watson, and it will always be one of the world’s finest golf venues. The views from the Turnberry Links over the Firth of Clyde to Arran and Ailsa Craig can only be described as breathtaking and with the iconic lighthouse and hotel overlooking the course, it is distinctive and memorable. When golf has been televised from Turnberry I think everyone will always remember the beautifully sculptured links course with the features that I have mentioned standing out.

It is very unfortunate that Turnberry is owned and operated by the Trump Organisation and of course is now known as Trump Turnberry. Therefore I can fully understand the R&A’ s stance on not considering Turnberry as an Open venue. The decision by the PGA of America to move the 2022 USA PGA Championship from Bedminster, New Jersey is probably welcomed by most US golfers and as stated by the PGA, should not be allowed to be "detrimental" to the USA PGA brand. I am not a believer in politics being involved in sport but after the terrible scenes in Washington last week I am fully behind the decision of the USA PGA and the R&A’s recent statement. Golf should not be associated with this type of outrage.

In Scotland we are extremely fortunate to have an array of wonderful golf courses but I will still look forward to the return of Turnberry to the Open schedule sometime in the future.

John Cuthbertson, Leuchars.

IN DEFENCE OF VEGANISM

JOANNA Blythman’s food article ("It may be fashionable but I’m afraid veganism really is ‘one part cult, one part eating disorder’", Herald Magazine, January 9) was an indulgence of pro-meat bias and falsehoods.

To state that the vegan percentage of the UK population has "remained almost static over the years" belies Ipsos Mori surveys that show the number has quadrupled between 2014 and 2019. At this rate of increase the whole of the UK will be vegan inside 10 years.

No respect was given to the reasons why individuals try to avoid or reduce meat – for example health, animal abuse, climate collapse, and biosphere depletion. These were crudely dismissed as naive nonsense supported by unresearched facts and misinformation.

On health she refers to a controversial book by Lierre Keith within which the nutritional arguments are grounded on anecdotes and lack proper scientific backing. She parrots several of these anecdotes as evidence that a vegetarian diet will lead to chronic ill health.

On the abuse of animals she makes ridiculous claims such as ploughing and harvesting for vegetables and cereals being responsible for killing mice, worms and insects without comprehending that significantly more land is ploughed and mown for cattle fodder.

On the climate and environmental crises she falsely states that animal husbandry is more effective than crop cultivation. It is scientifically evident that eating meat for nourishment is inefficient. Animal farming takes up 83 per cent of cultivated land but provides only 18% of our calories. The free range meat farming, so strongly advocated by Ms Blythman, is even less sustainable because so much land is required for every grass-fed steak or lamb chop. Twice as much land worldwide is used for grazing than for crops and produces only 1.2% of the protein we eat.

Frank Paterson (Tarland Climate Crisis Group), Tarland, Aberdeenshire.

FOR KICKS

AM I too old at 75 to become a professional football player? It seems to me that this is the only route which allows hugs to be given, holidays in warm climates with drinks and meals enjoyed, and celebrations for as far into the future as one can see. I realise I am a bit out of condition, but nothing a week or two in Dubai wouldn't cure and I was quite a good ball player (hockey) in my youth.

Carol MacDonald, Troon.

A BAD EGG

REMEMBER when family-controlled Cadbury used that nice, wholesome Cilla Black in its chocolate adverts because she offended no one, ever? The new Creme Egg advert by current owners Mondelez on the other hand is cynically designed to cause controversy and on these grounds alone should not be broadcast. How did we come to this?

John Dunlop, Ayr.

LONG TIME COMING

DAVID Miller (Letters, January 12) cites "antidisestablishmentarianism", at 28 letters, as possibly the longest word in the English language. "Floccinaucinihilipilification" (the action or habit of estimating as worthless), however, has 29 letters. The Oxford English Dictionary records its earliest use, by one Shenstone, in 1741. Then again, OED also defines "supercalifragilisticexpialidocious" (34 letters) as "fantastic, fabulous". Indeed. Never trust a word that's longer than the alphabet.

Dr Hamish Maclaren, Stirling.