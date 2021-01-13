SCOTLAND will be vaccinating 400,000 people a week against Covid by the end of February, the Health Secretary has said.

Jeane Freeman told MSPs Scotland 365,000 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech and Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine have so far arrived in Scotland, with 155,025 Pfizer vaccines and 42,100 Oxford vaccines in storage or transit.

She confirmed that 191,965 people have so far received their first dose of a Covid vaccine, just under 3000 people have had a second dose before the timescales switched from three to 12 week lags.

To date, just over 80 per cent of care home residents in Scotland have been vaccinated against the disease, along with just over 55% of care home staff and just under 52% of frontline NHS staff.

Among those aged 80 and over in the community, around 2% of people received their first jag using the Oxford vaccine in the eight days since January 4, when its rollout first began.

JCVI Priority list for Covid vaccinations

The Health Secretary said everyone in the priority groups one and two - care home residents and staff, over-80s, and frontline NHS and social care workers - will have received a first dose of Covid vaccine by the first week in February.

She added that the decision to delay second doses to 12 weeks, as recommended by the Joint Committee on Immunisation and Vaccination (JCVI) - would save lives by protecting more of the oldest and most at risk.

"The second dose remains important to lengthen the time immunity is present," said Ms Freeman.

"Everyone will still receive their second dose within 12 weeks of their first and the second dose will be of the same vaccine as the first."

Ms Freeman said the current prevalence of the virus in Scotland is 262 cases per 100,000 with test positivity of 10.1%.

She added that the new more transmissible variant form "is increasing in its dominance", adding: "We face a more perilous situation than at any time in the pandemic."

Ms Freeman said that based on current supply forecasts, the Scottish Government expect to have inoculated all those over 75 by mid-February, and everyone who aged 70 to 74 or in the "clinically extemely vulnerable" category - which includes anyone of any age who is shielding - by March 1.

The Health Secretary said they will use health centres and GP surgeries "primarily for those over 80 and the clinically vulnerable".

Mass immunisation centres, such as the Louisa Jordan, will be open from 8am to 8pm seven days a week to vaccinate other groups, although Ms Freeman said these hours could be extended "if that proves more more convenient for people".

She added that a total of 365,000 vaccinators will be needed to carry out 400,000 inoculations a week from the end of February, when the programme will begin to immunise the remaining priority groups: the over 65s, 16 to 64-year-olds with underlying health conditions (but who have not been shielding), followed by the over-60s, over-55s, and over-50s.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has previously said they expect to given first doses to everyone on the JCVI priority list by early May.

"We currently have just under 5,500 individual vaccinators registered, not including all participating GPs," said Ms Freeman.

The Health Secretary also urged the public to stick to the rules around mixing and hygiene.

She said: "This programme to vaccinate 4.45 million adults in Scotland is a national effort, each one of them is playing a vital part in that and they have my very grateful thanks.

The vaccine offers us hope and as we vaccinate more and more of our fellow citizens that hope becomes more real. But on its own it won’t be enough to win the race against this virus.

"Each one of us needs to do all we can – following the guidance, abiding closely to the restrictions, washing our hands, wearing face coverings, maintaining 2m distance from each other – everything we can to slow down the spread of the virus and suppress its prevalence as low as we can, so that increasing vaccination can do the job we need it to do."