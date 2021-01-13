THE Archbishop of Glasgow has died at the age of 70, it has been announced.

Philip Tartaglia passed away in his home this morning following a period of self-isolation after a positive Covid test.

The cause of his death is not yet clear.

He had served in the role since 2012, having succeeded Mario Conti to one of the most senior Catholic position in Scotland.

A statement from the Glasgow archdiocese read: "The Archbishop of Glasgow, Philip Tartaglia, has died suddenly at his home in Glasgow. He was 70 years old.

"Archbishop Tartaglia, who had served as archbishop of Glasgow since 2012, had tested positive for Covid-19 shortly after Christmas and was self-isolating at home. The cause of death is not yet clear.

"The Archbishop had served as leader of Scotland’s largest Catholic community since 2012.

"The Pope’s Ambassador to Great Britain, Archbishop Claudio Gugerotti, has been informed.

"It will be for Pope Francis to appoint a new Archbishop to succeed Archbishop Tartaglia, but until then the archdiocese will be overseen by an administrator."

Born in Glasgow on January 11, 1951, Philip Tartaglia was the eldest son of parents Guido and Annita.

He was educated at St Thomas' Primary, Riddrie, and St Mungo’s Academy before moving to the national junior seminary at St Vincent’s College, Langbank, and, later, St Mary’s College, Blairs, Aberdeen.

His ecclesiastical studies were completed at the Pontifical Scots College and the Pontifical Gregorian University in Rome.

He was ordained as a priest by Archbishop Thomas Winning in the Church of Our Lady of Good Counsel, Dennistoun, in 1975 and then returned to Rome, where he completed his ordinary course of studies before beginning his research for his Doctorate in Sacred Theology.

In 1978, he was appointed as Dean of Studies at the College in Rome and was also acting Vice-Rector at that time.

On completing his Doctorate in 1980, he was appointed assistant priest at Our Lady of Lourdes, Cardonald, while at the same time becoming visiting lecturer at St Peter’s College, Newlands, Glasgow.

He later became Director of Studies at St Peter's College before being made Vice-Rector at Chesters College, Bearsden, when it opened in 1985.

Two years later, he was appointed Rector.

He served in that role until 1993, when he was sent to St Patrick’s, Dumbarton, as assistant priest before being appointed parish priest of St Mary’s, Duntocher, in 1995.

In 2004, the Bishops’ Conference asked him to return to seminary as Rector of the Pontifical Scots College, Rome.

In September 2005, it was announced that Father Tartaglia had been nominated by Pope Benedict XVI as Bishop of Paisley, serving an area that includes Renfrewshire and East Renfrewshire.

He was ordained bishop during a ceremony at St Mirin's Cathedral, Paisley, by Archbishop Mario Conti on November 20, 2005.

His appointed as Archbishop of Glasgow was confirmed in July 2012 and he took possession of the See of St Mungo in St Andrew's Cathedral two months later.

Tributes have been flooding in for the archbishop following the news.

The president of the Bishops’ Conference of Scotland, Bishop Hugh Gilbert, said: “It is with the deepest sadness that we have learned today on the Feast of St. Kentigern (Mungo) of the death of our brother bishop and friend Philip Tartaglia.

"His loss to his family, his clergy and the people of the Archdiocese of Glasgow will be immeasurable but for the entire Church in Scotland this is a day of immense loss and sadness.

"He was a gentle, caring and warm-hearted pastor who combined compassion with a piercing intellect.

"His contribution to the work of the Bishops’ Conference of Scotland over the past sixteen years was significant and we will miss his wisdom, wit and robust Catholic spirit very much.

"On behalf of the Bishops of Scotland, we commend his soul into the hands of God and pray that he may enjoy eternal rest.”

Father Michael Kane, parish priest of Saint Augustine's Roman Catholic Church in the Diocese of Motherwell, wrote: "Please pray for the repose of the soul of Archbishop Philip Tartaglia who sadly died this morning.

"We pray for the intercession of St Mungo, patron saint of Glasgow whose feast day we celebrate today. May he watch over the clergy & people of the Archdiocese at this sad time."