First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has outlined stricter new rules coming into place in Scotland in a bid to tackle the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

The First Minister said the lockdown for mainland Scotland and some island areas which began on January 5 appears to be having an effect.

The new rules come as the death toll of people with confirmed or suspected coronavirus has now risen above 7,000.

You can read a full review of the briefing HERE

The changes will come into effect on Saturday. But what are the new Covid rules in Scotland?

Click and collect

Under new plans, click and collect services will be limited to retailers selling essentials, such as clothing, baby equipment and books.

For those allowed to continue collection services, Ms Sturgeon said “staggered appointments” will be needed to end queuing, and people will no longer be allowed inside.

READ MORE: Nicola Sturgeon tightens lockdown rules including on takeaways and alcohol

Alcohol consumption in public

It will be against the law in all level four areas of Scotland to drink alcohol outdoors in public.

The First Minister said drinking alcohol in public outdoors in all Level 4 areas of Scotland will be banned.

As a result, buying a takeaway pint and drinking it outdoors will not be permitted.

Changes to takeaway services

There will be further restrictions on takeaways. Businesses will have to operate from a serving hatch or doorway, and you will not be permitted to go inside a hospitality business.

This means that all sales of food or drink must take place outside the premises.

Working from home

The Scottish Government is strengthening the obligation on employers to allow their staff to work from home.

Statutory guidance will be introduced urging employers to support workers to remain at home “wherever possible”.

The law already says that people should only be leaving home to go to work if it is work that cannot be done from home. Guidance is now being introduced to make clear that employers should support employees to work from home and that it does not lie with the individual.

Home maintenance

Guidance previously issued to only allow essential work to be undertaken inside people’s homes will be placed into law.

The guidance applies at Level 4 is now being put into law, meaning work is only permitted within a private dwelling if it is essential for the upkeep of the home.

Staying at home message

Coronavirus regulations will change to forbid people from leaving home for an essential purpose and then doing something considered not to be essential after they have left the house.

Despite this, the list of essential reasons for leaving a home will not change.

Our message to Scotland is to #StayAtHome.



You should now only leave the house for essential reasons like:



✔ Getting food or medicines

✔ Any medical need

✔ Exercise



By following these rules you’re saving lives.



Read more ➡️ https://t.co/0B5ImGaYOU pic.twitter.com/NuVJv8roe2 — Scottish Government (@scotgov) January 4, 2021

Currently, the law states that people can only leave home for an essential purpose.

The First Minister said: “It does mean that if the police challenge you for being out of the house doing something that is not essential, it will not be a defence to say you initially left the house to do something that was essential.”