A Glasgow politician has asked for a meeting with the manager of a major Glasgow supermarket which has experienced an outbreak of Covid amongst staff amid concerns over customer numbers.

SNP MSP Bob Doris said he had not been reassured by a response to a letter he sent asking if the Tesco Extra store in Maryhill had re-introduced protocols that we in place in the previous national lockdown.

The company has confirmed that a number of employees tested positive for the virus.

The supermarket chain also last week confirmed the deaths of two employees at its Greenock branch in Inverclyde.

In his letter Mr Doris writes that staff at the Maryhill store had reported that safety had been improved but that 'more needs to be done'.

He raises concern that the supermarket is estimating customer numbers and asks if a queuing system will be re-introduced.

Concerns have been growing over the safety of supermarket staff with some warning that employees are the 'forgotten key workers'.

Tesco has joined a number of supermarkets including Morrisons and Sainsbury's which are banning shoppers who refuse to wear face masks from entering their stores.

The First Minister said, in response to a question tabled by Mr Doris today that supermarket operators and retailers "must ensure that they have the right mitigations in place" in order to help prevent the virus spreading.

Mr Doris writes: "I remain concerned that there has been no information provided regarding what is considered to be an acceptable capacity within the store and whether capacity has been reduced following the outbreak at the store.

"You mention perhaps reducing capacity based on customer flow.

"That is not the same as reducing overall capacity. Has this happened and can you provide details?

"Nor have any details as to how capacity is monitored been shared with me.

"I also asked about how Tesco monitors infection rates across stores to assess what additional supports may be required at particular stores.

"I have not had a response to this either."

He added: "Are Tesco going to re-introduce the queuing system at peak times and count actual customer numbers as opposed to what I understand are likely to be estimates of store capacity as currently happens?"

A Tesco spokesman said: "The safety of our colleagues, customers and suppliers remains our number one priority and we are working with local public health authorities, following all Government guidance and taking the relevant precautions.

"We have extensive measures across all of our stores to help keep everyone safe, including protective screens at every checkout, social distancing signage and regular cleaning.”