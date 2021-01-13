The UK has recorded the highest daily number of deaths since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.
UK recorded 1,564 deaths within 28 days of a positive Covid test – the highest daily figure since the start of the pandemic
More than 100,000 deaths involving coronavirus have occurred in the UK.
Scotland has recorded 79 deaths of coronavirus patients and 1,949 new cases in the past 24 hours.
Hospital intensive care units (ICUs) face being overwhelmed unless coronavirus rates are brought under control, Boris Johnson admitted.
The Prime Minister told MPs: “If you ask me when do we think that the ICU capacity is likely to be overtopped, I can’t give you a prediction for that.
“But all I can say is that the risk is very substantial and we have to keep the pressure off the NHS and the only way to do that is to follow the current lockdown.”
The latest official figures on the coronavirus dashboard show more than 36,000 people are in hospital with coronavirus, including almost 3,500 on ventilation.
