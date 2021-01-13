Donald Trump has been impeached for the second time a week after a mob of his supporters stormed the US Capitol.

Voting on an article of impeachment for "incitement of insurrection" saw the House vote 232 to 197.

The move saw a number of Republicans break party ranks and vote with Democrats to impeach the 45th President.

The vote means that Donald Trump is now the only US president to be impeached twice.

The House of Representatives voted in favour of the move exactly a week after a mob overran the US Capitol.

A week ago, Trump encouraged loyalists to "fight like hell" against election results in a speech that was followed by a mob of his supporters storming the US Capitol.

Earlier today in a debate, Nancy Pelosi says "He must go. He is a clear and present danger to the nation"

The actual removal of the President before the January 20 inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden seems unlikely however.

A spokesman for Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell said the Republican leader would not agree to bring the chamber back immediately, all but ensuring a Senate trial could not begin at least until January 19.

Mr McConnell did not rule out voting to convict Mr Trump in the event of a trial. In a note to his fellow Republican senators just before the House was to begin voting, he said he is undecided.

He wrote: "While the press has been full of speculation, I have not made a final decision on how I will vote and I intend to listen to the legal arguments when they are presented to the Senate."

It is the first bi-partisan impeachment of Donald Trump who was also impeached in 2019.

Ten Republicans joined their Democratic colleagues in voting in favour of the impeachment resolution.

The ten were:

Rep. Dan Newhouse of Washington

Rep. John Katko of New York

Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler of Washington

Rep. Adam Kinzinger of Illinois

Rep. Fred Upton of Michigan

Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming

Rep. Peter Meijer of Michigan

Rep. Anthony Gonzalez of Ohio

Rep. Tom Rice of South Carolina

Rep. David Valadao of California