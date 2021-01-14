Police have urged Scots to delay any essential journeys where possible, after heavy snowfall has created hazardous conditions.
Motorists are facing difficulties on the roads with heavy snow falling in some parts of the country.
Traffic Scotland said heavy snowfall on parts of the A82, including at Tyndrum, was making driving hazardous, while the A9 after the Kier Roundabout was closed for a while at around 7am due to the conditions.
The Met Office has issued an amber weather warning of heavy snow which is valid until 10am on Thursday.
The warning covers south-west Grampian, the southern Highlands, Fife, Tayside, and central and southern Scotland, while a yellow warning for snow and ice remains in place for most of mainland Scotland throughout Thursday.
Forecasters warn that some roads may be affected by deep snow, potentially stranding vehicles and passengers, while there is a “good chance” that some rural communities could become cut off.
ScotRail warned that services are likely to be affected, tweeting: “Remember that there’s @metoffice AMBER & YELLOW warnings for snow and ice in place across much of Scotland.
“We’re expecting heavy snowfall in some areas, and that may well affect trains.”
Authorities reminded people that, under current coronavirus restrictions, they should not be making journeys unless they are for an essential purpose, and urged people to drive with care.
There’s heavy snowfall in areas across #Scotland.— Road Policing Scotland (@polscotrpu) January 14, 2021
⚠️Please only drive if essential⚠️
Trunk routes are being gritted and you can follow the gritters at https://t.co/xh6NJxCogR
Local Authorities are gritting primary and secondary routes - follow individual accounts for more info.
Meanwhile, Police in Dumfries and Galloway tweeted that they had stopped a red Citroen “where the windscreen and windows were fully frozen over”.
They tweeted: “The driver’s visibility was very poor and he could have been involved in an RTC.
“The driver was charged accordingly. Please ensure your car is fully defrosted before travel.”
Police Scotland Chief Superintendent Louise Blakelock said: “Government guidance on only travelling if your journey is essential remains in place and so, with an amber warning for snow, please consider if your journey really is essential and whether you can delay it until the weather improves.
“If your journey really is essential, plan ahead and make sure you and your vehicle are suitably prepared by having sufficient fuel and supplies such as warm clothing, food, water and charge in your mobile phone in the event you require assistance.”
If you live in Scotland or northern England, you may be waking up to a wintry scene on Thursday morning, with a deep covering of #snow in some places, especially over the hills ❄️ ☃️ ⚠️— Met Office (@metoffice) January 13, 2021
Heavy #rain further south but some snow mixed in across the Midlands later in the morning ❄️ pic.twitter.com/V8qUo0BOu4
Transport Secretary Michael Matheson said: “The conditions will likely cause difficult driving conditions and disruption to the wider transport network, so it’s important that anyone that has to make an essential journey during the warning period plans their journey.
“The current Covid restrictions mean you should only be leaving your home for an essential purpose, so please consider if your journey is absolutely necessary before setting off.”
Meanwhile, Scots around the country have been sharing their snaps of snow where they are on social media.
Winter wonderland today Sean!! #Gartmore pic.twitter.com/RECjJUEuhB— Sue Wilson 💙 (@SueWils82141341) January 14, 2021
It Just Keeps Coming 🤦♂️🤷♂️ #snow #scotland #freezing #january pic.twitter.com/QwdjzBiYSt— Howie Mac™ ©️ (@HowieMac77) January 14, 2021
@gmb we have had about 4 inches of snow in Perth Scotland. pic.twitter.com/UAewIrFCAb— Andy (@AndrewT76149833) January 14, 2021
Off to work through the snow in a cold central Scotland. Lovely to hear the birds singing and to be listening to @bbctms. So good to have you back. A bit of joy and a hint of summer and hopefully better things ahead. Thanks to you all. pic.twitter.com/dB8rt9KN0Y— Springhare (@springhare3) January 14, 2021
Matheson’s looking simply stunning in the snow this morning! Hope the boys are waking up to similar scenes wherever they are, and that they get out and enjoy it after lessons! Their housemaster certainly will! #innerchild #properwinter #scotland pic.twitter.com/QvkkXAHPx0— MathesonsColl (@CollMathesons) January 14, 2021
