Emeritus Bishop of Dunkeld, Bishop Vincent Logan has died aged 79, it has been announced.

He served as Bishop from 26 January 1981 to 30 June 2012.

Tributes have poured in for the "dedicated and energetic" man as Scotland's Bishops mourn his death and offer prayers and condolences, only one day after the death of Glasgow Archbishop Philip Tartaglia.

Just a day after Archbishop Philip died, Bishop Vincent Logan, Emeritus Bishop of Dunkeld has died. He was 79 and served as Bishop 26 January 1981 to 30 June 2012. Requiescat in pace pic.twitter.com/AdUQ4CdQ6k — Archdiocese of Glasgow (@ArchdiocGlasgow) January 14, 2021

The President of the Bishops’ Conference of Scotland, Bishop Hugh Gilbert issued a statement to offer "deep condolences."

It read: “It is with a heavy heart that we mourn the loss of Vincent Logan, the retired bishop of Dunkeld. The bishops of Scotland offer our deep condolences and the promise of our prayers to Bishop Stephen Robson and all the clergy and people of the Diocese of Dunkeld as they remember Bishop Vincent.

"Coming only a day after the death in Glasgow of Archbishop Philip Tartaglia marks this week as one of loss and mourning for the Catholic church in Scotland.

"Bishop Vincent Logan was dedicated and energetic. His episcopal ordination in 1981 at the age of 39 made him one of the youngest bishops in the world and gave him an energy and zeal in all he did. His commitment to Catholic Education was well known and his robust defence of it will be long remembered.

"On behalf of the Bishops of Scotland, we commend his soul into the hands of God and pray that he may enjoy eternal rest.”

Another sad day. Please pray for the repose of the soul of Bishop Vincent Logan, Bishop Emeritus of Dunkeld, who died this morning. We pray too for his family, the clergy and people of @DunkeldDiocese where he served as Bishop from 1981-2012.

May he rest in peace. Amen. pic.twitter.com/nSU9ut3W59 — Motherwell Diocese (@rcmotherwell) January 14, 2021

Motherwell Diocese called it "another sad day."

"Please pray for the repose of the soul of Bishop Vincent Logan, Bishop Emeritus of Dunkeld, who died this morning", it was posted to Twitter.

"We pray too for his family, the clergy and people of @DunkeldDiocese where he served as Bishop from 1981-2012. May he rest in peace. Amen."

St Fillan's RC Parish added: "Sad to hear the news that Bishop Vincent Logan has died. Please take some time to pray for him and his family. May he rest in peace, and rise in glory. Amen."