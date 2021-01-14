A 101 year-old who was born during the 1918 Spanish Flu pandemic has received her first dose of the Covid-19 vaccination.

Emily Lawson, from Kirkintilloch, was one of the first in line as part of the rollout of the vaccination programme to vaccinate people over the age of 80 in the community across Greater Glasgow.

Mrs Lawson, born in 1919 as the pandemic spread across the globe, was discovered at four weeks lying next to her mother who had caught the deadly strain of influenza and was too ill to look after her.

READ MORE: Letters: I've had Covid so why waste a vaccine on me?

Now, more than a century later and living through another pandemic, she has been vaccinated by Samantha Wheadon, a Practice Nurse from Turret Medical Centre in Kirkintilloch.

When asked how she felt about receiving the vaccine she took it in her stride, saying: "It was normal, just another vaccine".

NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde (NHSGGC) currently has more than 450 vaccinators working across hospital and community settings to deliver vaccinations.

The board said it is currently vaccinating around 20,000 people every week and in February, this number is expected to rise to 80,000.

GPs are leading on the vaccination roll-out for their patients aged 80 years and over, and are scheduling appointments locally once they receive supplies of the vaccine.

READ MORE: Covid restrictions could be tightened further warns Swinney

Dr Linda De Caestecker, Director for Public Health at NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde said: “We have had a very high uptake of the vaccine so far with thousands of eligible staff and care home residents vaccinated already and it’s fantastic to see the community rollout begin.

“Our teams are working extremely hard to get as many people possible vaccinated as quickly as possible during this time.

“However, the rollout does not mean we can let our guard down.

"Our hospitals are extremely busy with COVID-19 admissions and our staff are working tirelessly to look after both COVID and non-COVID patients.

“We would urge everyone to continue following the rules to help minimise the spread of the virus.”