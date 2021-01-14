More than 1,000 people have tested positive for coronavirus in Scotland in the last 24 hours.

Nicola Sturgeon announced that 1,707 new infections have been recorded since yesterday, with a further 64 deaths recorded.

The death toll under this measure – of people who first tested positive for the virus within the previous 28 days – is now 5,166.

The total number of cases has now reached 157,079

New figures confirmed 1,829 people were in hospital - an of 35 from yesterday - with 142 in intensive care, marking an increase of eight.

Greater Glasgow and Clyde saw the largest increase in cases, with a rise of 526 new cases.

A total of 242 new cases have been recorded in Lanarkshire, with 205 cases recorded in Grampian, and 177 cases in Lothian

The remaining cases were spread across eight other health board areas.

Ms Sturgeon also announced 208,207 people in Scotland had received their first dose of a Covid-19 vaccination as of Wednesday.

The Public Health Scotland statistics indicate an increase of 16,242 on the 191,965 vaccinated 24 hours previously.

On Wednesday it was announced 2,990 had received a second dose, but no figure was given for this during Thursday’s daily coronavirus briefing.

The First Minister also indicated that Scotland’s R number could be as high as 1.4.

Ahead of publishing the latest estimate of the infection rate, the First Minister told the daily coronavirus briefing the figure remains above one.

However she added it will not yet take account of new lockdown restrictions which have been in place for the past few weeks.