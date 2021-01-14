More than 500 motorists in Scotland were reported for drink and drug-driving offences during the festive period.

Officers carried out 4,013 roadside tests between December 1 and January 3, with 508 drivers detected for such crimes.

Of those, 28 drivers were caught the morning after drinking.

Assistant Chief Constable Mark Williams said “It is extremely disappointing to see that people are still willing to take the risk and drive under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

“The current pandemic has seen a decrease in the number of vehicles on the road, however our campaign to improve road safety has been as important as ever and was focused and intelligence-led.

“Once again this year, a number of drivers were reported to us by colleagues, friends or family members and I wish to thank everyone who had the courage to report drink or drug-drivers and I ask that you continue to report concerning driving behaviour to us.

“We will continue to take action against those who selfishly put others at risk by driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.”

The reports were made during Police Scotland’s annual festive drink drug drive campaign.

Justice Secretary Humza Yousaf added: “It is disappointing that some people are selfish and irresponsible by taking drugs or alcohol before getting behind the wheel of a car – putting themselves as well as other road users and officers at risk.

“I commend those who took steps to report individuals they suspected of drink or drug-driving to the police.”