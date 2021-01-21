Six Of Crows

Leigh Bardugo

Orion Children’s Books, £8.99

What is the book about?

Set in the fictional city of Ketterdam, young criminal Kaz Brekker is offered a well-paid heist but, as a bit of a loner, for the job he has to recruit a crew.

Who is it aimed at?

I would recommend it to those aged around 12-16.

What was your favourite part?

The characters felt like a real triumph. The idea of bringing together a group of very different people for one goal has fascinating results, for their characters and relationships.

What was your least favourite part?

One thing to note is that the action begins so early it may leave the reader trying to catch up for a while.

Which character would you most like to meet?

I would love to meet Kaz, he is protrayed as an anti-hero, doing the right thing for money – not just out of a sense of justice or the goodness of his heart all while retaining a humanity and relatability to him.

Why should someone buy this book?

For fast-paced excitement, a hint of magic and romance.