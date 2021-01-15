Graphic warning

A Skye-based fish farm was subject to a "major" seal attack at the end of December, resulting in the loss of more than 52,000 juvenile fish.

The farm, located at Portree on Skye and managed by The Scottish Salmon Company, was due to have new anti-predator netting technology installed by the end of January.

More than half a million farmed salmon died as a result of seal attacks between May 2019 and May 2020 in Scotland, either directly from a physical attack or indirectly from stress arising from being subjected to an attack.

The Scottish Salmon Producers Organisation (SSPO) says that predation attacks by seals continue to have a significant impact on fish health and welfare.

A spokesperson for The Scottish Salmon Company said: “Our Portree site has recently been subject to persistent attacks from a large group of seals which, despite our best efforts, caused significant damage to one of our nets.

"Our staff moved quickly to repair this damage but unfortunately a number of fish escaped.

They added: “The health and welfare of our stock is very important and no farmers want to lose their stock. All the members of our team at Portree are extremely disappointed, particularly given they have worked so diligently to maintain an excellent containment record at the site.

"The incident was reported immediately to Marine Scotland and other stakeholders and we are now working closely with the local fisheries trust to record any sightings and recapture stock wherever possible.

“We take these matters extremely seriously and have invested substantially in measures to ensure containment and deal with predators like seals.”

Image credit: SSPO

Recent government actions have reduced the methods available to fish farmers to manage predation including ending of the use of lethal controls by farmers, a change which will come into effect in full at the end of January 2021.

Meanwhile, the SSPO has continued to call for Scotland’s salmon farmers to have full access to all available effective non-lethal measures if they are to fulfil their statutory duty to protect their fish.

Tavish Scott, Chief Executive of the SSPO said: “Salmon farms and seals can co-exist quite happily in the marine environment. Seals can however inflict vicious and widespread damage on salmon farms, killing significant numbers of fish in each attack.

"That is what has happened to The Scottish Salmon Company farm in Skye. The seals ripped open the nets, killed many fish with others escaping.

“This distressing incident shows that our farmers need access to a range of effective tools and measures to deter seal attacks and protect their livestock.

"Our sector is continuing to make substantial investments in new technologies and management methods which follow Government regulations. Our approach is consistent with the clear commitments our member companies have made.”