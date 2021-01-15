Weather and travel warnings remain in place for icy conditions across much of Scotland after the widespread snowfall of recent days.

The Met Office has a yellow warning for ice in place for all of Scotland.

It warns that with falls of rain, sleet and snow dying out, there is a risk of icy surfaces and “difficult” travel conditions.

However, another yellow warning of snow and ice has also been issued for tomorrow, January 16, between 3am and 9pm where a band of heavy snow may lead to travel disruption.

The office has told people to beware of the chance of injuries from slipping while walking on icy surfaces, as well as “some icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths”.

Fog is also forecast for parts of the country, along with mist around Glasgow which may pose hazards for motorists.

Heavy snowfall amid Britain’s cold snap has already caused travel disruptions across Scotland.

The Met Office has published advice from the Department for Transport advising people to clear snow and ice from footpaths outside their homes, preferably in the morning.

“You can then cover the path with salt before nightfall to stop it refreezing overnight,” the advice says.

Regions and local authorities affected:

Central, Tayside & Fife

  • Angus
  • Clackmannanshire
  • Dundee
  • Falkirk
  • Fife
  • Perth and Kinross
  • Stirling

Grampian

  • Aberdeen
  • Aberdeenshire
  • Moray

Highlands & Eilean Siar

  • Highland

SW Scotland, Lothian Borders

  • Dumfries and Galloway
  • East Lothian
  • Edinburgh
  • Midlothian Council
  • Scottish Borders
  • West Lothian

Strathclyde

  • Argyll and Bute
  • East Ayrshire
  • East Dunbartonshire
  • East Renfrewshire
  • Glasgow
  • Inverclyde
  • North Ayrshire
  • North Lanarkshire
  • Renfrewshire
  • South Ayrshire
  • South Lanarkshire
  • West Dunbartonshire