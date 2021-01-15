HEALTH Secretary Jeane Freeman has been accused of potentially breaking the ministerial code after she revealed confidential vaccine details.

The Scottish Government was forced to remove its vaccine delivery plan hours after it was uploaded online as it contained sensitive commercial information on supplies of the jag.

Yesterday, Nicola Sturgeon said her Government’s plan, which was published on Wednesday evening, was taken down due to issues with “commercial confidentiality”.

The 16-page document set out the supply of vaccine from Pfizer, AstraZeneca and Moderna that it expects to receive each week – with targets to vaccinate 400,000 people per week from the end of February.

The detail on supply figures is understood to have angered ministers in Westminster, who said publication of the UK’s numbers would lead to suppliers coming under pressure from other countries.

On Wednesday, Ms Freeman revealed a vaccine location that Scottish Government officials insisted “should not be reported” because of “security protocols around Covid-19.”

The Scottish Conservatives have now warned the Health Secretary may have broken the ministerial code.

The ministerial code states ministers must respect the “confidentiality and security” of government business because “failure to maintain good security can cause damage to the interests and reputation of the government.”

Scottish Conservative health spokesman, Donald Cameron, said: “There is a clear case that the ministerial code may have been broken by the failure to properly respect the confidentiality of sensitive information.

Health Secretary Jeane Freeman

“The SNP Government itself has admitted they got this wrong. They asked journalists not to report a secret location, the Covid plan was removed within hours and the First Minister acknowledged the flaws in publishing restricted supply figures.

“These multiple blunders in the space of 24 hours have risked shaking public confidence in the government’s handling of the Covid vaccine.”

He added: “These are not mere day-to-day gaffes, they are serious lapses of judgement. Repeated mistakes like this cannot be overlooked when so much is at stake.

“We need substantive information to be published but it has to meet the basic standard of not breaching the government’s own security protocols. At the moment, government officials have clearly stated that these supply figures are too sensitive to be in the public domain.”

Ms Freeman is due to host today’s Scottish Government coronavirus briefing, stepping in for the First Minister.