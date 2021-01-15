A further 61 deaths from coronavirus have been recorded in Scotland, according to the latest figures.
Health secretary Jeane Freeman, standing in for Nicola Sturgeon during the Scottish Government's daily briefing, said that new cases had also risen by 2,160.
There have now been a total of 159,239 cases recorded in Scotland, and 5,227 deaths.
READ MORE: Brazilian coronavirus variant detected in UK as travel ban hits
A total of 1,860 patients are in hospital with a confirmed case, an increase of 31 from yesterday, with 141 being treated in intensive care, a fall of one.
Of the new cases, 636 are in Greater Glasgow and Clyde, 339 in Lanarkshire, and 262 in Lothian.
The remaining cases are spread over 11 other health board areas.
READ MORE: Jeane Freeman accused of potentially breaking ministerial code
As of yesterday, a total of 224,840 people received their first dose of vaccine.
Addressing the death toll, the health secretary said: "That total reminds all of us of the heartbreak that this virus continues to cause.
"Once again I want to send my condolences to all those who have lost a loved one during this pandemic."
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment