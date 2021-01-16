CELEBRITIES pandemic, the truth about the vaccine and working women were the issues debated by columnists and contributors in the newspapers.

The Daily Mail

Jan Moir said we were not all in the pandemic together.

“While all of the country is locked down, with all the sacrifice and restrictions that involves, there is another tier out there,” she said. “A higher tier. It is a tier of no fear and precious few boundaries, where footballers party with impunity, the super-entitled refuse to mask up in supermarkets and the rich and famous fly off on exotic holidays.”

She asked how they were not bound by the rules the rest of us abide by and criticised the fact that they were able to fly to India and pay £10 a shot for a Covid vaccine.

“The UK Government may have made many mistakes as the pandemic unfurled but at least the various vaccines are not available privately here. There would be justifiable uproar if they were.

“It warms my heart to see that there are moments when we can still be a civilised country and put the needs of the disadvantaged, the elderly and the poorly before our own.”

The Daily Express

Dr Ravi Jayaram had no hesitation about taking up a vaccine, he said.

“A concern I have heard is the inoculation has been ‘rushed through’ and cannot have been tested properly,” he said. “The immunisation would not have been approved if there had been any significant concerns about safety.”

He said he had heard of a lack of trust in politicians but hoped the fact that ‘the vast majority’ of healthcare professionals were getting vaccinated would offer some reassurance.

“If we did not believe it to be safe for the public, we would not accept it for ourselves,” he added. “The sooner the bulk of the country is immunised, the sooner we can get back to some kind of normality in our lives.”

The Independent

Victoria Richards said 25 per cent of women had had to use annual leave to deal with childcare issues.

“The Institute of Fiscal Studies also reports that for every one hour of uninterrupted paid work done by mothers, fathers were achieving three hours,” she said. “The only time unpaid work was shared equally between parents was when the mother was doing paid work and the father was furloughed.”

She said some women had found it so impossible to cope they had changed careers. Others were being left out of Zoom meetings because of child commitments, leading to implications for their long term careers.

“News that working mothers are being denied furlough isn’t surprising – but it is desperately disappointing,” she added. “We like to think that we’ve come on leaps and bounds in terms of gender equality – but the fear is that the pandemic is sending us backwards. And, as one dear friend put it: “What’s happening now is not flexibility, it’s working all hours to survive... only to end up feeling shit, because you’re doing all of it quite badly.””