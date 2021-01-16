Scottish Labour's have approved a fast-track timetable which will see a new leader in place by the end of next month.
The process for leader will begin today, with expressions of interest for the leadership closing tomorrow.
Nominations from MSPs will be open from Monday January 18 to noon on Tuesday January 19.
If more than one candidate is validly nominated, the ballot will open on Tuesday February 9 and close on Friday February 26. The winner will be declared at an online announcement event on Saturday February 27.
Speaking on the new system, Scottish Labour chair Cara Hilton said: "The Scottish Executive Committee today agreed that a new leader of the Scottish Labour Party will be elected by a ballot of party members and affiliated trades union members in February.
"The new leader will be announced on 27 February and will lead Scottish Labour into the Scottish Parliament election with a fresh energy to carry Labour's message and take the fight to the Tories and the SNP."
