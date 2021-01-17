Laurence Fox has been criticised after he shared a photo of himself wearing a mask exemption badge - which he claims he bought on Amazon.
The 42-year-old actor has been critical of government rules around social distancing and the wearing of facemasks.
Taking to social media, he tweeted: "After a long period of consultation with myself, an extended review period and proper due diligence conducted with myself, I've received the badge that I ordered from Amazon. Thank you for being there for me."
He signed off the tweet with a "#anxiety"
Fox, who launched the Reclaim political party last year which vows to "fight the culture wars" and "reclaim" British values made headlines in November after he ignored restrictions and had lunch with "a large group" of peopole.
Scottish Government rules state that you must, by law, wear a face-covering in certain places indoors as well as on public transport.
Some, including people with certain health conditions are exempt from wearing a facemask.
