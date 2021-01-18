IF, like me, you're hitting the vegetarian menus a bit at the moment then riesling is the grape for you. It’s one of the classic white grapes and also one of the most misunderstood. Many of us will have abused it a bit in our late teens, go on, tell me you didn't hit the Blue Nun or the one that made us all feel classy, Piersporter Michaelsburg?
It's the flexibility of the variety that confuses folk, though, as the same grape in similar-looking bottles can vary from icky sweet to bone suckingly dry, but once I found the right fit for me, it became a lifelong relationship. The style I love is medium to dry or in German terms, kabinett, but to be perfectly honest, I'm just a tart when it comes to riesling. If a sweet one is all that's available I’ll serve it chilled to the bone and enjoy the lovely waxy mouth-feel that's unique to the variety.
On the latter note, riesling has the same sort of heavy body that you find in an olive but without giving you the urge to barf. In cooler climates, such as Austria, the palate tends to be dominated by apple flavours but when you taste the new world versions, particularly those from Australia and New Zealand, limes and tropical fruits add a delicious twist to the finish and make them fabulous food partners.
Actually, it's one of the easiest wines to pair with food which makes it just as ideal for novices as it is for well worn imbibers like myself.
Jim Barry’s ‘Mackay’ Single Vineyard Riesling, Australia
This is a stunning wine for the price with a really inviting floral nose and a palate dripping with tropical fruits and refreshing pink grapefruit.
Pop Wines Glasgow £15
Graacher Himmelreich Riesling Kabinett, Germany
Thankfully this is far easier on the palate than the name is on the tongue. Fresh apples on the palate with a racy acidic finish. Superb with shellfish.
Oddbins £17.50
