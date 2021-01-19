By Paul Olvhoj

AS we move, hopefully, closer to a post-Covid economic recovery, governments north and south of the Border have recently made strong statements of intent to ensure that green industries are at the forefront of our economic revival. It is hoped this vision, shared by policymakers in both London and Edinburgh, translates into real progress in due course.

The Orkney Islands are already working hard to transform this vision into reality. Indeed, the Prime Minister in recent months announced £20 million for a competition to develop clean maritime technology and Orkney is set to be involved in associated feasibility studies as we enhance our reputation as a low-carbon, zero-emissions hub of innovation.

Orkney is an ancient and dynamic collection of islands and we can point to more than 5,000 years of innovation. This latest move into a carbon-free future represents the latest step forward.

Orkney Harbours, the organisation I represent, recently shared its own vision for the future of our marine ports with the publication of a Masterplan offering an ambitious blueprint we believe will lead the way in developing and supporting low-carbon industry.

The Masterplan embraces decarbonisation and transition away from fossil fuels. Infrastructure proposals have been designed to enable Orkney to manage this transition and ensure we continue to generate social and economic benefit from oil and gas activity in the short to medium term.

Central to the project is the unique geographical advantage of Scapa Flow, the largest natural deep-water harbour in the northern hemisphere, as the potential setting for internationally significant marine logistics to serve new and emerging sectors including low carbon fuel transition and offshore wind.

A completely new facility at Scapa Deep Water Quay will provide a multi-use quay in deep water with a dedicated laydown area, as well as expansion to the existing facilities at Hatston Pier, Kirkwall Pier, Scapa Pier and Stromness. Scapa Flow will support the new generation of offshore wind farms offered in the ScotWind leasing round as well as supporting the transition fuels used in the next generation of vessels vital to smoothing the path towards decarbonisation.

The Scapa Deep Water Quay proposal has been included in the Islands Deal list of projects that has received funding commitment from the Scottish and UK governments, and we are confident the funding earmarked for this will be secured.

Orkney Islands Council has overall responsibility for the project and for keeping the focus on harbour infrastructure enhancements that will generate jobs, increase revenue and attract new business.

A green transition cannot be done without political will, investment and commitment. Timetables for reducing emissions are particularly short in an industry where 2050 can be described as being just one vessel’s lifetime away.

For Orkney, energy transition not only safeguards existing jobs on land and sea, it will also create many new opportunities. This in turn strengthens the viability and sustainability of the local community for the longer term.

Paul Olvhoj is Business Development Manager at Orkney Harbours