There have been 1,429 new cases of Covid-19 reported in Scotland in the past 24 hours.

According to Scottish Government statistics, there have been no new deaths in the same period.

146 people are in intensive care with recently confirmed Covid while 1,959 people are in hospital.

Yesterday there were 1,341 new cases of Covid with no new deaths.

264,991 people have now received their first dose of the vaccine in Scotland.

451 cases are in Greater Glasgow and Clyde, 244 are in Lanarkshire and 178 in Lothian.

No deaths have been recorded, meaning the death toll under this measure – of people who first tested positive for the virus within the previous 28 days – stands at 5,305.

The daily test positivity rate is 12.3%, up from 9.5% on yesterday.

Earlier today it was announced that dozens of coronavirus vaccination centres will be set up throughout Scotland with the help of the army as part of the largest peacetime resilience operation carried out by the armed forces.

She said: “Thousands of vaccinations are now taking place each day at the NHS Louisa Jordan in Glasgow and work is ongoing to establish further major vaccination sites.”

She thanked the Army for the logistical support it is providing, as she said Scotland was “on track” to complete vaccinations for care home residents, health and care staff and those aged over 80 by the start of February.

Ms Sturgeon added that by the middle of February they hoped to have completed first doses for those aged over 70 and those who are clinically extremely vulnerable – saying people in these groups would receive appointments later in January.

In addition, it was hoped everyone aged over 65 will have had their first dose of the vaccine by the beginning of March.

But she added: “All of this is subject to getting the supplies we need.”