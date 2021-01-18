The UK Government has said it is looking at more financial support for the fishing industry after it emerged 40% of fish being landed at an auction in Denmark this year is from Scotland.

Scots fishermen have lodged a protest with Boris Johnson saying they are forced to sail an extra 48 hours to Denmark, to sell their wares as a result of the country exiting the European Union.

The move confirmed by the Scottish Fishermen's Federation comes as prices in the UK have collapsed in the aftermath of Brexit.

They claim their catch can fetch twice as much in Denmark as in this country.

The SFF has confirmed that some are doing this as it is the "only way" to guaranteed their catch will make a fair price as many fishermen fear for their future.

It has lodged a protest with the Prime Minister over the 'chaos' with the industry estimated to be losing £1m a day.

There are calls to compensate Scottish seafood traders whose exports to the EU have been severely disrupted by the introduction of post-Brexit checks.

A lack of buyers has seen many species of Scottish seafood plummet in price by around 50 per cent this week.

The UK government says that the Prime Minister has already committed to investing £100m in the UK's fishing industry and communities and is examining further financial support.

A UK government spokesman said: "We have left the Common Fisheries Policy, have taken back control of our waters and the agreement we have reached with the EU already secures a 25% transfer of quota from EU to UK vessels over five years, starting with 15% this year.

“Throughout the adjustment period, we will invest in our fishing communities and do everything we can to help to rebuild the industry. The Prime Minister has already committed to investing £100 million in the UK’s fishing industry and communities and had provided the Scottish Government with nearly £200 million to prepare for disruption for Scottish businesses.

“As the PM said this week, we recognise the Scottish fishing industry is facing temporary issues following the end of the Transition Period, due to a wide range of factors and we are looking at the additional financial support we can provide to those businesses affected.”

It is estimated that a third of fishing boats in Scotland are currently tied up at harbours and crewmen are forced to stay on land without pay.

And traders exporting fish like salmon, oysters and langoustines to the continent say their orders are being cancelled due to delays in getting their fresh catch to customers in the EU.

SFF chief executive Elspeth Macdonald wrote to the Prime Minister voicing the industry's anger over the mounting financial losses faced by vessels on top of the "desperately poor" Brexit fisheries deal.

She said: "Many fishing vessels are tied to the quay wall. Of the others that can go to sea, some are now making a 72 hour round trip to land fish in Denmark, as the only way to guarantee that their catch will make a fair price and actually find its way to market while still fresh enough to meet customer demands."

A UK government source said Boris Johnson would respond to the SFF concerns "in due course."

"The PM was clear throughout the negotiations that UK sovereignty over our fishing waters was not up for discussion and the agreement we have secured with the EU ensures this," said a spokesman.

"The UK has left the Common Fisheries Policy and is no longer be bound by the EU’s outdated and unfair method for sharing fishing opportunities.

"Throughout the adjustment period, there will be a substantial transfer of quota from the EU to the UK amounting to 25% of the EU’s historic catch in UK waters worth £146m delivered over 5 years, with a 15% transfer in the first year.

"During this period, both sides will continue to have reciprocal access to each other’s waters at a level commensurate to their share of fishing opportunities. This provides stability whilst both sides adjust to the new arrangements and transfer of quota from the EU to the UK."

"The PM confirmed when announcing the deal that UK “fishing communities will be helped with a big £100m programme to modernise their fleets and the fish processing industry”.

The leader of the Scottish Conservatives said last week that fishermen must be compensated for seafood export delays.

Douglas Ross said financial compensation is “clearly needed by our fishermen right across the country” as the environment secretary promised the Government is “working hard to address these problems” surrounding the export of Scottish seafood to the EU.

During an urgent question on the matter in the Commons on Thursday, MPs from all parties voiced their concerns about exports of Scottish seafood from smaller companies being halted for a further five days by transport company DFDS.

DFDS stopped exports last week after delays in getting new paperwork introduced following the expiry of the Brexit transition period for EU border posts in France.

Paperwork has to be approved before consignments can be sent to DFDS’s warehouse in South Lanarkshire and then on to English Channel ports

Mr Ross shared the story of a local skipper whose catch is currently worth “half of what he needs to cover his costs”, adding: “So can the secretary of state outline the discussions that he’s having with the Scottish Government regarding the problems at Larkhall and with the compensation scheme that is clearly needed by our fishermen right across the country?”

Mr Eustice replied: “I am having a discussion with DFDS (a Danish shipping and logistics company) later today to see if we can offer help.

“They are working through quite a difficult situation, working hard to address these problems, as are Food Standards Scotland.”

But Liberal Democrat MP Alistair Carmichael (Orkney and Shetland) described the situation as “a shambles of the Government’s own making”.

Mr Carmichael, who tabled the urgent question, said: “For years this Government has promised our fishing industry a sea of opportunity, but today our boats are tied up in harbour, their propellers filled with red tape manufactured in Whitehall.”