MEDICAL leaders are writing to all care home staff in Scotland amid fears they are being targeted by anti-vaccination campaigners.

Dr Gregor Smith, Scotland's chief medical officer, said misinformation around vaccines is one of the biggest dangers we face.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon pleaded with everybody to get the vaccine when offered, insisting she will "be there with my sleeve rolled up" as soon as she is given the chance.

READ MORE: Coronavirus Scotland: 1,429 new Covid cases in 24 hours with no new deaths

She said the Scottish Government is "thinking very hard" about how to make sure the concerns of staff are properly addressed.

Speaking during her coronavirus briefing, she said: "I have read and heard reports of anti-vax forces trying to target staff and particular groups to discourage them from taking the vaccine and I would really deprecate that kind of conduct."

She added: "It's in everybody's interests if you're offered this vaccine, whoever you are, whatever sector you work in, whatever age you are, when you are offered this vaccine my strong, strong plea, advice, encouragement, exhortation, call it what you want, is to get the vaccine.

READ MORE: Scottish care homes targeted by anti-vaccine groups in 'wholly despicable' campaign

"It is for your own good and of course it helps us collectively fight this virus."

Ms Sturgeon said more than 50 per cent of staff in older adult care homes have been given their first dose of the vaccine, alongside more than 80% of residents.

She said she hoped the number of care home staff refusing to be vaccinated was "a small number".

Dr Smith urged people to read trusted sources.

READ MORE: SNP complains to BBC over 'exclusion' from coverage of Sturgeon's briefings

He said: "When I hear about particularly targeted misinformation to any particular groups, it makes me really concerned because it preys on people's anxiety and fear."

He said he will be writing to all care home staff alongside the chief nursing officer and the chief pharmaceutical officer "to explain exactly the rationale behind vaccination" and what it can offer in terms of protection.