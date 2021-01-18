AN animal welfare charity is appealing for donations of puppy food and milk to help save abandoned fox cubs.

With spring round the corner this time of the year has been dubbed 'fox cub' season by the Scottish SPCA due to the number of the baby animals brought to the door of its rescue centre.

But the rescuers say they struggle to feed so many mouths, and are calling on the public to help.

The cubs muct be hand fed

Last year they cared for 76 foxes - 39 of those were cubs to young to survive on their own.

All the animals are nurtured back to health and then released when they mature.

Scotland's animal welfare charity had its busiest ever year in 2019 with over 11,000 wildlife casualties admitted.

However, while the pandemic caused a significant drop in the number of animals arriving at charity's wildlife hospital in Fishcross, Clackmannanshire, more than 7,000 wild creatures were admitted in 2020.

The animals are nurtured back to health

Fishcross Centre manager Steven Gray said, “As we are entering fox cub season, we are appealing for Pedigree puppy food and puppy milk.

“It can be a struggle to keep up with so many hungry mouths to feed.

“We expect to be even busier with admissions this year so we need help from members of the public."

Mr Gray added: “If anyone can help with food for these young mammals, we would appreciate anything that people can spare.”

Puppy meat can be dropped in to the Scottish SPCA Wildlife Rescue Centre in Fishcross, Clackmannanshire, FK10 3AN, if they live within the local authority area or purchased from the wildlife centre’s Amazon wishlist