Scots are being urged to virtually check in with friends and family on what has been described as the most depressing day of the year.

New online research from Samaritans Scotland found that 3 in 5 (61%) adults in Scotland felt that speaking to friends and family either on the phone, via video calls or in person over the last year had a positive effect on their mental wellbeing.

Among these, helping people keep in contact with loved ones (86 %), feeling less isolated (55%) and improving their mood (54%) were all highlighted as common reasons for keeping in touch.

READ MORE: Opinion: Ann Fotheringham - Time to ditch Blue Monday and have a proper conversation about mental health

Today, Samaritans Scotland kicks off Brew Monday which flips the third Monday of January - often referred to as Blue Monday - on its head into something positive.

Blue Monday is seen as a time when people’s mood may have dipped as the festive season is over, bills may have arrived, payday is still some way off, the weather is gloomy and new year resolutions may have been shelved.

Great British Bake Off finalist and Samaritans volunteer Laura Adlington said it is about “making sure that people are all right, not just on that day but every day”.

This year’s Blue Monday falls during a lockdown in a worldwide pandemic, meaning that challenges faced by many people in winter will be felt even more acutely.

Laura Adlington has a virtual cuppa in support of Samaritans Brew Monday (Kate Peters/Samaritans/PA)

Adlington said she has had days where she has not wanted to get out of bed and rather than talking to people has felt like she has wanted to “shut the world out a little bit”.

But she added: “What I’ve made myself do recently is reach out to people and talk, and it does help, it genuinely does help.”

Adlington said the ethos of “a problem shared is a problem halved” may sound archaic but there is a lot of truth in it.

“Bad days can seem eternal, but they really aren’t. What you’re feeling now is temporary,” she said.

Talking about Brew Monday, Adlington said: “Let’s reach out, let’s talk to people, and let’s have some meaningful connection and get talking, rather than kind of sitting and feeling sad and feeling alone in our sadness. We’re not alone.”

She pointed out that Samaritans is not just for people who are feeling suicidal, but also for people who are in crisis or “just having a really tough time”.

Today is #BrewMonday! A day to take time out, come together & connect over a virtual cuppa.



Make sure that you share a picture of your virtual cuppa, tag us, use #BrewMonday and tell us who you're sharing your cuppa with today.

https://t.co/ylF3VxLrFM pic.twitter.com/acHk1N1ySB — Samaritans Scotland (@Sams_Scotland) January 18, 2021

She said the service is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, adding: “There is support available. Don’t be afraid or ashamed to seek it out.”

Adlington, who has been a Samaritans volunteer for two years, said: “If 2020 has taught us anything it’s to be kind.

“If you think someone is struggling, ask them if they’re OK. You’re not going to make them feel worse.

“You don’t need to have all the answers. A phone call is such a small thing, but it can mean the world to someone.”

Rachel Cackett, Executive Director for Samaritans Scotland, said: “Even in normal circumstances, we know that winter can be a difficult time of year for people and the pandemic restrictions will heighten these challenges for many.

"So it’s never been more important that we all take steps to look after our wellbeing and stay connected.

"As we kick-off our Brew Monday campaign, we’re encouraging people to make time for a virtual cuppa and a chat with family, friends or co-workers this winter.

"Even if we can’t be together in person, we can still check in with one another and take time to listen.

"It doesn’t have to be on a Monday or over a cup of tea - what matters is to stay connected and remind ourselves and one another that we don’t have to face difficult times alone.”

Laura features in a new film to celebrate Samaritans Brew Monday alongside fellow volunteers, students and key workers from Network Rail.

Network Rail and the rail industry are supporting Brew Monday with the help of author and illustrator Charlie Mackesy.

READ MORE: Five things to do to beat the lockdown blues this week

"Charlie has shared a special uplifting illustration from his much-loved book The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse which has brought comfort to many.

"The illustration features a new message for Brew Monday, as the Mole asks a slice of cake, “can I share you with a friend?” and will be displayed across Network Rail stations, including Edinburgh Waverley and Glasgow Central stations, from January 18.

Alex Hynes, Managing Director of Scotland’s Railway, said: “Brew Monday is always a great opportunity to reach out to others and show them we care.

“This year, perhaps more than ever before, it is important to help those who may be struggling.

“Just taking five minutes out for a virtual cuppa, or a call, could make all the difference to someone you know and we are encouraging anyone who can to get involved.”

Find out more at Samaritans.org/Brew Monday or join the conversation on social media using #BrewMonday and why not make a donation while you’re there, you could help save a life.

👑 Prince the spaniel gives us no choice but to share our cuppa with him this #BrewMonday! ☕️🥰 Let us and @Sams_Scotland know who you're sharing a virtual cuppa with today below. 👇 #workingfromhome @trafficscotland https://t.co/3XeCR5Xznw pic.twitter.com/PKKgtEurni — SWTrunkRoads (@SWTrunkRoads) January 18, 2021

Even though we can’t meet in person this year, we're still proud to support #BrewMonday ☕💚



And what better way to connect with your loved ones after a long winter, than with a virtual cuppa and a chat. @Sams_Scotland pic.twitter.com/0MynJO5JnK — BTP East Scot (@BTPEastScot) January 18, 2021

Today is #BrewMonday .. got my tea and happy to chat football or non football with anyone who wants to share a virtual brew ☕️ https://t.co/a2cGrcjRjV pic.twitter.com/gOSmPK2jZY — Gooseberry (@Gooseberry13) January 18, 2021