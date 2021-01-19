THE SNP is to support an amendment to Brexit legislation that could allow UK courts to determine whether genocide has taken place.

The amendment to the Trade Bill will be debated today in the Commons, and sees several amendments focussed on trading restrictions with countries perpetrating abuses against its own people.

It has been sparked by the persecution of Uighur Muslims in China, with MPs from all parties arguing there should be tougher restrictions on trade with the country.

If the Chinese Government is found guilty of genocide, the amendment would mean that the UK would pull out of any free trade agreement with the country.

The cross-party amendment to the Trade Bill calls for UK courts to be given a new role in determining if Uighur Muslims are suffering genocide in China, a move supported by the Muslim Council of Britain and the Board of Deputies of British Jews.

SNP Westminster Leader Ian Blackford MP said: "The "genocide amendment" provides a test of upholding human rights in post Brexit-trade agreements.

“While we think the UK government could go further and provide a comprehensive cross-departmental strategy to combat human rights atrocities and crimes against humanity, the SNP will support this amendment.

“The Chinese government must be held accountable for its treatment of Uighur Muslims. We have seen this so many times throughout history. We need to make sure that the lessons learned from the Holocaust and other genocides around the world are not lost."