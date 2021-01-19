Nicola Sturgeon is to announce whether mainland Scotland is to stay under the toughest coronavirus restrictions past the end of this month.

The First Minister will update Holyrood on restrictions levels during a briefing today.

An announcement is also expected on how long schools will stay shut, or whether pupils will be able to return after 1st February.

However, Education Secretary John Swinney has suggested it would be a "tall order" for pupils to return to classrooms.

Ms Sturgeon said on Monday that she did not want to "raise parents' expectations", saying transmission of the virus "is still higher than we would want it to be".

When will the annoucment be made?

Ms Sturgeon is scheduled to update Holyrood at 2pm.

What could change:

All of mainland Scotland has been under level four restrictions - the highest tier - since Boxing Day, while Orkney, Shetland, the Western Isles and some islands in Argyll and Bute and the Highlands have been living under level three.

The move was imposed after a rise in cases caused by a highly-transmissible mutant variant of the disease was detected.

Last week, some click and collect services ordered to close and outdoor alcohol consumption was banned as restrictions were toughened.

A tough 'stay at home' message was issued, with people under a legal requirement not to leave home for anything other than essential purposes, such as shopping for essentials, exercise and caring responsibilities.

The First Minister said that today's briefing will concern the "duration" of restrictions, rather than fresh levels being imposed.

This could mean it is likely that the situation will stay as it is for the forseeable future.

What about schools?

The majority of pupils did not return to school for the start of the new term after the end of the Christmas holidays.

Only those of key workers or who are classed as vulnerable are being taught in classrooms, with all others learning at home.

It was initially planned that pupils would return on january 18, but this was extended to February 1st amid fears of rising virus levels.

Education Secretary John Swinney has now conceded this is a "tall order" - sparking speculation that pupils will remain at home until the end of the current term and the start of the easter break on April 1st.

An announcement is expected today.

What is the current situation with the virus?

Positive cases have risen sharply since the turn of the year, peaking at more than 2,500 on two days earlier this month. They have since fallen to around 1,400.

But the number of people in hospital continues to rise - with almost 2,000 being treated in wards across Scotland this week.

Ms Sturgeon said the "position overall is very precarious, very concerning in terms of the level of transmission", but said there were "some early signs to be optimistic that measures are having an effect".

How can I watch?

The update will be shown live on BBC Scotland at 2.15pm, and also screened on Scottish Parliament TV and the Scottish Government's Facebook page.