The Herald has been a champion of Scottish literature for many years and we are teaming up with publishing firm Mighty Pens to encourage writers of all standards to craft their own book.

Whether for fun, personal satisfaction or whether you want to become the new Muriel Spark, Alexander McCall Smith or Ian Rankin this contest is for you.

There are many of us who would like to write a book – a novel, or even a short story. Among us there are people who have a great fictional tale inside them, an interesting life story or perhaps an interest in birds of prey, historic buildings, or celebrations of Scottish life.

Mighty Pens was formed by a team of experienced writers, editors and publishers to help others achieve their dreams, and to help veteran family members record their lives for future generations.

Mighty Pens produces books in many different ways from basic publishing for family and fun to commercial publishing including marketing, publicity and distribution. The books can be hardback, paperback,e-books and audio books. The audio books can even be read by a chosen celebrity.

Mighty Pens also has a coaching facility for both hobbyists and career-seekers. The team of editors and writers are all seasoned professionals and are available for one-on-one courses or group coaching.

The possibilities are enormous since Mighty Pens can help you with novels, short stories, full-scale non-fiction books and articles, script-writing, song writing, press and marketing work, website copy, poetry and just about anything else that requires writing.

Browse mightypens.co.uk and then email for further advice. Just mention HMPP in your message for priority information.

HOW TO ENTER:

If you are over 18 and wish to enter simply write a short story or non-fiction article of no more than 1200 words. The subject matter is your choice but it must be suitable for general readership.

The piece you send must not have appeared before in any other publication or been placed in a prize-winning category in any other competition.

Please ensure that you send your entry with your correct name, postal address and email address and phone number, and ensure that your entry is marked HMPSS.

Entries should be sent to competitions@theherald.co.uk or by post to The Herald Writing Competition, Marketing department, The Herald, 125 Fullarton Drive, Glasgow, G32 8FG The closing date is February 16 at noon. There will be three winners selected by the Herald-Mighty Pens panel.

Prizes include

* A personal appraisal by one of Mighty Pens award-winning coaches

* Mighty Pens Membership for a year

* Your work appearing on The Herald website

* Your work appearing in Mighty Pens Magazine

* A Mighty Pens coaching course of your choice

Don’t put off to what could be one of the best adventures you have ever had.

Editor’s decision is final.