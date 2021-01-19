THE UK Government's health secretary has been told to self isolate by coronavirus contact tracers.

Matt Hancock posted a video on social media, saying he was "pinged" by the service last night.

Speaking from his London home, Mr Hancock said isolation was "the most important part of all the social distancing" and confirmed he would not be leaving his house until Sunday.

He said: " Last night I was pinged by the NHS coronavirus app so that means I'll be self isolating at home, not leaving the house at all until Sunday.

"And this self isolation is perhaps the most important part of all the social distancing, because I know from the app that I've been in close contact with somebody who's tested positive and this is how we break the chains of transmission.

"So you must follow these rules, like I'm going to. I've got to work from home for the next six days, and together by doing this, and following this, and all the other panoply of rules that we've had to put in place, we can get through this and beat this virus."