Motorists who have filled up at Tesco petrol stations across the UK in recent months are being urged to check their bank statements after a “glitch” led to delayed card payments.

According to MoneySavingExpert.com, furious shoppers have issued complaints to the supermarket after payments were taken months after the purchase of fuel.

Some are now worried they don’t have the cash in their accounts to cover payments.

The financial-tips website quotes the supermarket as saying a “technical issue” meant certain payments during October, November and December 2020 at “a small number” of filling stations weren’t taken at the time – and in some cases have been charged months down the line.

Who is impacted?





Anyone who purchased fuel, either at the pump or the kiosk, using either a debit or credit card between October and December last year could be affected.

Tesco have apologised and say the issue has since been fixed.

MoneySavingExpert.com say the supermarket would not reveal how many people were affected, however, they had received more than a dozen complaints since mid-December.

Tesco also wouldn’t reveal what stores have been impacted, however customers claim to have been impacted in Irvine, North Ayrshire and Lincoln, Lincolnshire – making them believe it is not confirmed to one area of the UK.

The supermarket adds that it has contacted affected customers and told them when payment will be taken. It says all payments should now have been debited, although there may be a delay depending on your card provider.

What has been said about the issue?





Helen Knapman, assistant editor - news and investigations - at MoneySavingExpert.com, said: "It’s unacceptable of Tesco to hit people with payments months down the line.

"If you’re operating on a tight budget and you’re suddenly hit with an unexpected bill it can be a disaster financially, and there’s a real risk some shoppers will have racked up bank charges as a result. If you've been charged by your bank, make sure you claim the money back from Tesco."

@Tesco I cannot believe you lot emailing me to say that your taking £15 off me in 5 days because you made a mistake and didn't take a payment at a petrol station!? I dont even have the money in the bank 😡 i don't even recall filling up by that amount around then! Your just awful — Lewis (@LewtheAnimall) January 6, 2021

Absolutely disgusting that @Tesco can take a payment for something now , dated October .. despite it being 100% their error that they’ve only just realised . Especially when you don’t have the funds available @MartinSLewis — Caroline Field (@CarolineAkers) January 8, 2021

A Tesco spokesperson told MoneySavingExpert.com: “We appreciate this may be inconvenient for some customers and we are very sorry to anyone affected by this.”

Full guidance for those affected can be found here.