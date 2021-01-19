Tomorrow will see presidential pardons issued by Donald Trump, with rumours circulating that Tiger King star Joe Exotic is set to receive one.

Joe Exotic, real name Joseph Maldonado-Passage, 57, is currently in prison serving 22 years his role in a murder-for-hire plot to kill long-term rival Carole Baskin as well as violating wildlife laws.

READ MORE: Issue of the day: Tiger King

However, an appeal was launched last year seeking to pardon Joe Exotic - and while nothing has been confirmed from the White House, the legal team of Exotic remains hopeful.

Tiger Team founder Eric Love, who is running a campaign to get Joe out of prison, told KOCO 5 in Oklahoma he's "absolutely confident” that Exotic get a pardon from Trump.

He said: "I am absolutely confident that we are going to receive the pardon tomorrow.

"We worked very hard on it”

He added that such is the level of confidence, there's a hairdresser and makeup artist on stand-by to make sure he looks his best if he gets out.

He said: "Joe's biggest thing is that he can't wait to get out as you can imagine, and he doesn't want anyone to see him until his hair is done.

He hasn’t had his hair done in two-and-a-half years. That’s the first order of business. Then we’ll probably go and get some pizzas, steak, maybe a McRib.”

READ MORE: Trump impeachment: Why has Donald Trump been impeached, what happens next, who are the key players?

Speaking about why he believes Exotic will be pardoned, Love said: “I think the president has sided with us and I believe it will take most of the limelight away from president-elect Joe Biden.”

He also stated that they had already shot a video thanking Donald Trump for pardoning the star of the Netflix show. Love added that he has already prepared a video message to Trump, thanking him for granting Exotic clemency. ‘Last night, I shot a congratulatory video thanking Donald Trump so we have it queued up and ready to go,’ he shared.