The SSPCA are encouraging dog walkers to take extra care when walking dogs in popular areas after a spate of suspected poisonings.

Scotland’s animal welfare charity was informed of the death of golden retriever Ollie, who sadly passed away in October after consuming cubes of meat like substances in Kilrenny Common.

This was not the only report suspected of dog poisoning, with the SSPCA receiving several reports of dogs displaying gastroenteritis symptoms after walks in the Dreelside Crawhill Farm and Cellardyke monument areas.

An undercover Scottish SPCA special investigations officer who cannot be named said: “We are saddened to hear of the passing of Ollie, and the suffering of other affected dogs who have thankfully recovered”

Despite reporting recovery in dogs, the SSPCA still advises pet owners to be extra vigilant: “Whilst poisoning has not been confirmed, we would urge anyone with information to contact our helpline.

“Attempting to deliberately harm an animal is a criminal offence.

“We would always discourage members of the public from leaving food for animals in public areas as, although they may mean well, it can cause harm.”

Local community councillor for Anstruther, Daryl Wilson, said: “Since 11 December I have received reports on a weekly basis of dogs suffering from gastrointestinal problems after eating randomly discarded meat or fish at popular dog walking areas.

“Thankfully these dogs have made a full recovery but this was not the case for poor Ollie who was just seven years old and in good health.

“I am asking dog walkers in the local community to be extra vigilant.

“It could be that someone is innocently leaving food for animals, not knowing the repercussions of this.”

The SSPCA has urged anyone who has any information on this case or on poisonous substances being deliberately used against animals to contact their confidential animal helpline on 03000 999 999.