HSBC is set to close 82 branches across the UK in 2021.

Branches will start shutting their doors permanently from April 23, starting with Edinburgh’s Princes Street.

From April, around three will close each week until the end of September.

HSBC said the Covid-19 pandemic has seen a greater shift to online banking although insisted the closures were not entirely related to the lockdowns and restrictions introduced.

HSBC said the closures are part of plans to become a market-leading digital bank and an overhaul of how remaining branches will operate.

Jackie Uhi, HSBC UK’s head of network, said: “The Covid-19 pandemic has emphasised the need for the changes that we are making.

“It hasn’t pushed us in a different direction but reinforces the things that we were focusing on before and has crystallised our thinking.

“This is a strategic direction that we need to take to have a branch network fit for the future.

“Making sure we have a sustainable branch network is essential to us, and decisions to close branches are not taken lightly.

“By ensuring we have the most suitable branch format in each specific local market that we serve, we will ensure that we are in good shape to meet the challenges ahead."

Full list of HSBC branches closing

Closing April 23, 2021

Edinburgh, Princess St

Closing May 7, 2021

Brighton, Ditchling Road

Hull, Merit House

Wednesbury

Sutton Coldfield, Four Oaks

Closing May 14, 2021

Hull, Holderness Road

Pontyclun, Talbot Green

London, Fleet Street

London, Fenchurch Street

Closing May 21, 2021

London, Old Broad Street

London, Charing Cross

Sheffield, Darnall

Oxford, Summertown

Closing May 28, 2021

Leeds, Chapel Allerton

Cardiff, Rumney

Torquay, Strand

Staines

Closing June 4, 2021

Plymouth, Forder House

Belper, King Street

Colchester

London, Whitechapel

Closing June 11, 2021

London, Marylebone

London, Streatham Hill

Falkirk High Street

Fleet, Fleet Road

Closing June 18, 2021

Reading, Woodley

Oxford, Headington

Swansea, Gorseinon

Wigston, Leicester Road

Closing June 25, 2021

Tavistock, Bedford Square

Bristol, Nailsea

Leeds, Cross Gates

Yate, North Walk

Closing July 2, 2021

London, Kingsbury Road

Cleckheaton, Bradford Road

Bexleyheath, Broadway

London, South Woodford

Closing July 9, 2021

Birmingham, Erdington

Goole, Wesley Square

Congleton, High Street

Formby, Chapel Lane

Closing July 16, 2021

Gillingham, Kent

Dunstable, West Street

Chorley, Market Street

Pontypridd, Taff Street

Closing July 23, 2021

Felixstowe, Hamilton Road

Godalming, High Street

Prestatyn, High Street

London, Southgate

Closing July 30, 2021

Tewkesbury, High Street

Maldon, High Street

Hatfield, Herts

Huntingdon, High Street

Closing August 6, 2021

Stockport, Bramhall

London, Russell Square

Richmond, Market Place

Closing August 13, 2021

Loughton, High Road

Rustington, The Street

Exmouth, Chapel Street

Closing August 20, 2021

Bournemouth, Winton

Liverpool, University

Cleveleys, Victoria Square

Clevedon, Triangle

Closing August 27, 2021

Northallerton, High Street

Walton-on-Thames, High Street

London, High Holborn

Closing September 3, 2021

Barry, Holton Road

Aldershot, Wellington Street

Eastcote, Field End Road

London, Edgware Road

Closing September 10, 2021

Ramsgate, High Street

Manchester, Chorlton-Cum-Hardy

Letchworth, Station Place

London, Hackney

Similar moves were announced in the past 12 months by rivals and a recent report by consumer group Which? found banks and building societies closed, or scheduled to close, 3,770 branches since January 2015.