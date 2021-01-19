HSBC is set to close 82 branches across the UK in 2021.
Branches will start shutting their doors permanently from April 23, starting with Edinburgh’s Princes Street.
From April, around three will close each week until the end of September.
HSBC said the Covid-19 pandemic has seen a greater shift to online banking although insisted the closures were not entirely related to the lockdowns and restrictions introduced.
READ MORE: 35,000 jobs to go at HSBC as profit plummets by a third
HSBC said the closures are part of plans to become a market-leading digital bank and an overhaul of how remaining branches will operate.
Jackie Uhi, HSBC UK’s head of network, said: “The Covid-19 pandemic has emphasised the need for the changes that we are making.
“It hasn’t pushed us in a different direction but reinforces the things that we were focusing on before and has crystallised our thinking.
“This is a strategic direction that we need to take to have a branch network fit for the future.
“Making sure we have a sustainable branch network is essential to us, and decisions to close branches are not taken lightly.
“By ensuring we have the most suitable branch format in each specific local market that we serve, we will ensure that we are in good shape to meet the challenges ahead."
Full list of HSBC branches closing
Closing April 23, 2021
Edinburgh, Princess St
Closing May 7, 2021
Brighton, Ditchling Road
Hull, Merit House
Wednesbury
Sutton Coldfield, Four Oaks
Closing May 14, 2021
Hull, Holderness Road
Pontyclun, Talbot Green
London, Fleet Street
London, Fenchurch Street
Closing May 21, 2021
London, Old Broad Street
London, Charing Cross
Sheffield, Darnall
Oxford, Summertown
Closing May 28, 2021
Leeds, Chapel Allerton
Cardiff, Rumney
Torquay, Strand
Staines
Closing June 4, 2021
Plymouth, Forder House
Belper, King Street
Colchester
London, Whitechapel
Closing June 11, 2021
London, Marylebone
London, Streatham Hill
Falkirk High Street
Fleet, Fleet Road
Closing June 18, 2021
Reading, Woodley
Oxford, Headington
Swansea, Gorseinon
Wigston, Leicester Road
Closing June 25, 2021
Tavistock, Bedford Square
Bristol, Nailsea
Leeds, Cross Gates
Yate, North Walk
Closing July 2, 2021
London, Kingsbury Road
Cleckheaton, Bradford Road
Bexleyheath, Broadway
London, South Woodford
Closing July 9, 2021
Birmingham, Erdington
Goole, Wesley Square
Congleton, High Street
Formby, Chapel Lane
Closing July 16, 2021
Gillingham, Kent
Dunstable, West Street
Chorley, Market Street
Pontypridd, Taff Street
Closing July 23, 2021
Felixstowe, Hamilton Road
Godalming, High Street
Prestatyn, High Street
London, Southgate
Closing July 30, 2021
Tewkesbury, High Street
Maldon, High Street
Hatfield, Herts
Huntingdon, High Street
Closing August 6, 2021
Stockport, Bramhall
London, Russell Square
Richmond, Market Place
Closing August 13, 2021
Loughton, High Road
Rustington, The Street
Exmouth, Chapel Street
Closing August 20, 2021
Bournemouth, Winton
Liverpool, University
Cleveleys, Victoria Square
Clevedon, Triangle
Closing August 27, 2021
Northallerton, High Street
Walton-on-Thames, High Street
London, High Holborn
Closing September 3, 2021
Barry, Holton Road
Aldershot, Wellington Street
Eastcote, Field End Road
London, Edgware Road
Closing September 10, 2021
Ramsgate, High Street
Manchester, Chorlton-Cum-Hardy
Letchworth, Station Place
London, Hackney
Similar moves were announced in the past 12 months by rivals and a recent report by consumer group Which? found banks and building societies closed, or scheduled to close, 3,770 branches since January 2015.
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.